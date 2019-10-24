Happy Thursday and welcome to the Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I still kind of dislike Mandy from “The West Wing.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

In former US Senator John Chafee’s 1999 obituary, the New York Times called him “the last of the Rockefeller Republicans and an increasingly isolated voice of internationalism and bipartisanship in his party.”

Chafee died 20 years ago today of heart failure while he was still in office, but his legacy has lived on through a deep roster of former aides who moved on to shape Rhode Island in a variety of ways.

Rhode Map asked nine former Chafee staffers to share what they learned from a man who was known for working across the aisle to get things done. Here’s what they had to say.

Catherine Taylor

Job with Senator Chafee: Speechwriter

“Here are some of the things I learned from the senator during the 13 years I had the privilege of working for him, in no particular order:

1. It’s important to surround yourself with smart people and let them do their best work. The most effective ’stick’ to get the best work out of people is the fear of disappointing you.

2. Own up to your mistakes, promptly.

3. Never say, ‘I don’t know.’ Rather, say ‘I’ll find out.’

4. Keep a copy of the U.S. Constitution in your breast pocket and the Boy Scouts of America handbook in your top desk drawer. Refer to them often.”

Keith Lang

Job with Senator Chafee: State director

“John Chafee was an eminently decent man and I am honored to have been associated with him. He challenged me, but was always fair. He also had a great sense of humor and I still laugh at stories he told and things he said. I miss him and all he represented. The country would be a better place if he were still among us.”

Patrick Rogers

Job with Senator Chafee: legislative assistant

“I learned to be optimistic about our state and nation; that public service is a noble calling; that our government leaders have an obligation to make society better; and that bipartisanship and coalition-building is essential to sound public policy.”

Janet Coit

Job with Senator Chafee: Counsel to the Senate EPW Committee

“I think of my mentor Senator John Chafee almost every day and still miss him. His example and ethic are always present with me and guide my actions. As I grow older, his bipartisan approach to problem-solving, zeal to make progress, commitment to fairness, and honor and decency seem more extraordinary; maybe we just miss the wisdom, influence and spirit of the Greatest Generation.”

Ed Quinlan

Job with Senator Chafee: Press secretary

“I learned what a great American was. This man was devoted to his family, public service, his country. This extraordinary man attended Yale with George Herbert Walker Bush, fought with the Marines in World War II and Korea, and led Rhode Island as governor and senator. He stood by and with his many friends, colleagues, and those of us honored to work with him and for him.”

Lisa Pelosi

Job with Senator Chafee: Deputy press secretary

“When it comes to governing, compromise is not a sign of weakness. Senator Chafee believed working across the aisle to have bipartisan support for legislation resulted in better public policy. He understood the art of compromise meant you don’t always get everything you want.”

Josh Fenton

Job with Senator Chafee: Special assistant

“There were two John Chafees. One was a national leader who was ahead of his time on environmental protection, healthcare, gay and lesbian rights and so much more. The other was the amazing and demanding boss. I started working for him as a 21-year-old and he was Marine tough and demanding, but was also remarkably kind and made every staffer - even the lowest level staffer - feel important. And believe me, I was the lowest staffer when I started.”

Scott Avedisian

Job with Senator Chafee: Senate page

“I learned from Senator John Chafee to put politics aside when the election is over and govern as a consensus builder. He stayed true to his values but understood the need to compromise.”

John Pagliarini

Job with Senator Chafee: Intern

“When I think of John Chafee, I think of decency, courage, environmental protection, perseverance and patriotism. Senator Chafee made sure that all his interns participated fully in the daily operations of his office and not only learned about the subjects of the day, but also how Congress works and the rich and important history of our democracy. He included us in everything possible and I am eternally grateful to him for that.”

• They say grand juries can find ways to indict a ham sandwich, but legal experts say they are often reluctant to charge members of law enforcement. That theory proved true Wednesday when a grand jury declined to indict a former Wyatt Detention Facility captain who was accused of driving his truck into a crowd.

• Shot in the dark: Did you serve on the Wyatt grand jury? The Globe wants to hear from you. Send an email to RInews@globe.com.

• Johnston Councilman Joseph Polisena Jr. tells me he’s been approached about running for lieutenant governor in 2022. The son of the sitting Johnston mayor, Polisena Jr. took to Twitter to criticize potential Democratic rival Aaron Regunberg on Wednesday.

• Fascinating story from the Globe’s Michael Silverman: How New Balance has methodically built a sports endorsement empire that has the company on a path to become the No. 3 sneaker company in the world, behind Nike and Adidas.

• The Patriots are 7-0, so why not talk about the possibility of Tom Brady retiring after the season ends? (Correction: You may have noticed that today’s email ignored one win for the Patriots, but that’s because games against the Giants only matter in the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, Rhode Map apologizes.)

• Governor Gina Raimondo will meet with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at Rhode Island College today. They plan to hold a press availability this afternoon.

• Ian Donnis from The Public’s Radio is moderating a First Amendment forum at the Providence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. The all-star panel includes The Providence’s Journal’s Alan Rosenberg, Lee Gaines, Justin Hansford and Lata Nott.

• Former UN ambassador Samantha Power will discuss her new book, “The Education of an Idealist” at Brown University tonight.

• Tonight at City Hall: It’s Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s annual “Halloween Monster Mash.” There will be plenty of candy for the kids.

