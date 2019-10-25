“This is not about ICE, this is not about Trump,” Tompkins said at the time. “This is about saving lives.”

On Oct. 8, Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins announced that the South End jail would stop housing ICE detainees so it can provide rehabilitative services to more women who will be housed there.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent 16 detainees from the Suffolk County House of Correction to the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I., this month after the Suffolk sheriff’s department ended its controversial relationship with ICE , a spokesman said Friday.

Since then, 182 ICE detainees have been moved from the Suffolk County facility to other sites, including Wyatt and facilities in Bristol County and Plymouth County, Mass., said John Mohan, spokesman for ICE’s New England region.

As of Friday, Wyatt held a total of 155 ICE detainees, including six who came from the Suffolk County facility on Oct. 10 and another 10 who came to Wyatt on Oct. 11, Wyatt spokesman Chris Hunter said.

The presence of ICE detainees has spurred a series of highly publicized protests at Wyatt.

On Oct. 14, a Wyatt correctional officer drove his pickup into a group of protesters blocking the employee parking, and correctional officers used pepper spray on protesters. That prompted a grand jury investigation, and on Wednesday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a grand jury had concluded no criminal charges were warranted against the correctional officers.

Never Again Action, a Jewish activist group that has organized a series of demonstrations at Wyatt, issued a statement, saying, “We are disappointed that the Wyatt is expanding the number of ICE detainees held at the facility, and we repeat our demand that the Wyatt’s ICE contract be terminated, the facility be shut down, and all ICE detainees be released.”

The group said it shares concerns that shutting down Wyatt could lead to detainees from Suffolk County being transferred to facilities far from their families.

But, Never Again Action said, “These detentions should not be happening in the first place. Every state should refuse to collaborate with ICE and its unjust and immoral detentions. We will continue to fight until ICE and the entire detention and deportation machine is shut down.”

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said the transfer of ICE detainees from Suffolk County to Wyatt should come as no surprise.

“Wyatt has a vested interest in filling up every cell it has because that is how it makes money,” he said. “It is troubling, to say the least, but not surprising, either.”

While the recent transfers to Wyatt follow the decision by the Suffolk County sheriff’s department, Brown said, “ICE routinely transfers detainees all over the country, making it virtually impossible for them to get adequate legal representation.”

On Thursday, Governor Gina M. Raimondo was asked about the grand jury’s decision to issue no indictments in the Aug. 14 Wyatt incident.

Raimondo said she was “disturbed” by video footage from that night. “Everybody has a chance to protest peacefully,” she said. “That is something we hold dear — free speech, freedom of expression.”

“Having said that, I trust the attorney general, I trust the process, the grand jury,” she said. “I think we all have to trust the process -- that they came to the just result.”

Raimondo said she does not have the authority to close Wyatt, which is a nonprofit prison run by a quasi-public corporation.

While some fear Wyatt will be sold to a private prison corporation, Raimondo said, “I would support a ban on private prisons in Rhode Island. We don’t have any now, and I don’t see any reason that we should have any.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.