Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is set to unveil a sweeping climate justice plan that will focus on class equity as a key piece of the city’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2050. Far too often, environmental efforts are aimed at more affluent neighborhoods.

In an 88-page report Elorza and several community leaders will release Friday, the city will commit to upgrading to zero-energy municipal buildings over the next 30 years, advocating for electric school and RIPTA buses and eliminating utility shutoffs by 2040.

“This community-driven plan will set Providence on a transformative path to tackle the racial and environmental inequities that are at the root of the crisis which disproportionately burdens low-income residents here in our city,” Elorza said in a prepared statement.

You can read the full report here.

The plan, which was developed with Providence’s Racial and Environmental Justice Committee and other community leaders, also seeks to expand access to bike-share and scooter programs, eliminate pollution from the port of Providence and fine owners of large commercial buildings who miss targets for mandatory emissions reductions.

Most of the goals laid out in the report have target dates that will come long after Elorza leaves office, but he may work with the City Council to introduce ordinances that set the plan in motion.

The Racial and Environmental Justice Committee plans to hold a community event on the plan Saturday at the Davey Lopes Recreation Center beginning at noon.

What’s the deal with high-speed rail between Providence and Boston? Governor Gina Raimondo says it’s a top priority, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Governor Charlie Baker doesn’t appear to be quite as gung-ho about the idea.

With Rhode Island and Massachusetts now facing lawsuits over their vaping bans, Governors Raimondo, Baker and Ned Lamont from Connecticut said they are interesting in taking a regional approach to regulate vaping.

The Globe’s phenomenal series on battleground states moves to Wisconsin, where Jess Bidgood looks at how African-American voters in places like Milwaukee are feeling heading into the 2020 election.

Are you a single Rhode Islander? The Globe wants to pick up the tab on your next blind date for our “Dinner with Cupid” column. We’ll reimburse you for up to $100, which is the perfect amount for dinner, drinks and cake at Gregg’s.

Congratulations to Rick Simone, Alexis Gorriarán and Laurie Stroll on being named to BitBash’s list of the top 1,000 event planners in the country.

Governor Raimondo is off to Washington, D.C. today to participate in the Urban Alliance youth employment luncheon.

The ACLU is holding a press conference this morning to announce it has filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the way individuals with mental illness are treated by the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

The Brown Policy Lab has author Thomas Abt in town to discuss urban violence at the Dorothea Dix Building at the Department of Corrections. Tickets are free, but you need to register here.

Happening at Brown on Saturday: “ReSeeding the City: Ethnobotany in the Urban,” a day-long forum for experts to share their perspectives on the entwined lives of humans, plants, and other life forms.

Need something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Check out the haunted jail on Sunday in East Greenwich.

