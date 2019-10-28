A spokesperson for the health department confirmed for the first time on Friday that the US Justice Department issued a subpoena for “all records related to [Dr.] Victor Pedro” on June 25. The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services received a similar subpoena regarding Pedro a month later, on July 24.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health received a federal subpoena for records related to a Cranston chiropractor in late June, just days after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello announced he was pulling $1 million that was earmarked for the controversial doctor from the state budget.

It is unclear whether the investigation remains active, but the subpoenas were issued after Mattiello faced criticism for including funding in the state budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 for Pedro. Mattiello ultimately withdrew the funding before the budget was approved.

No charges have been filed in the investigation.

Pedro did not return a phone call made to his Cranston office Monday.

In an interview on WPRO-AM last week, Mattiello said any investigation into Pedro has “zero” to do with the Rhode Island House of Representatives. He said any money that has been paid to Pedro in the past has come from departments controlled by the governor’s office.

“If there’s an investigation, I assure everybody it’s of the governor’s billing practices,” Mattiello said. “I don’t know if that’s connected with the UHIP problems and the disasters in how they pay bills.”

UHIP is short for the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, a state-led effort to update the computer system that oversees social service benefits for Rhode Island residents. The project has come under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers, and has cost more than $600 million – between state and federal funds – to implement.

A spokesperson for the governor declined to comment.

Pedro has received more than $1 million from the state to treat patients since 2015, offering what he calls Cortical Integrative Therapy (CIT). On his website, Pedro calls CIT a “revolutionary treatment” that is “changing the way that many brain-based disorders and brain injuries are treated.”

Pedro has donated more than $6,000 to several Rhode Island lawmakers – including Mattiello – since 2003, but the Mattiello said he doesn’t consider the doctor a friend. He said he has talked to Pedro’s patients, who “swear he’s helped them.”

Mattiello said he wanted to include funding in the budget for Pedro because he thought the doctor was create a new industry in Rhode Island, but he acknowledged “that’s probably not going to happen at this point.”

“There was no favoritism,” Mattiello said. “We were trying to build up an industry if there was an industry to build up.”

Raimondo didn’t include funding for Pedro when she introduced the state budget last January, but Mattiello added the money as part of the House’s revised budget in June. The speaker announced he was pulling the funding on June 20, five days before the health department received a subpoena.

A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office declined to comment Monday.

Dan McGowan