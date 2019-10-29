Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t recommend “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow enough. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Angus Davis isn’t leaving Rhode Island, but the well-known entrepreneur has started a new gig with the Palo Alto-based venture capital firm that was an early investor in Netflix.

Advertisement

Davis, who co-founded Tellme Networks and started Upserve, joined Foundation Capital as the firm’s first east coast partner last month. He said he plans to primarily spend his time in New York City and Boston, two cities that have built “really strong technology ecosystems.”

Foundation Capital has managed more than $3 billion in investments in a wide range of companies since it was founded in 1995, including Netflix, Atheros, LendingClub and Chegg. The firm announced in September that it raised another $350 million to create its ninth fund.

In a brief phone interview Monday, Davis said Foundation Capital focuses on early-stage investments, often backing companies that have less than $1 million in annual revenue. He said he’s focusing on software-as-a-service companies that offer business-to-business products.

Davis was tight-lipped about specific companies he’s interested in, but he said it’s an exciting time for software startups as computer vision and artificial intelligence gain momentum. Prior to joining Foundation Capital, he was an early-stage investor in car-share service GetAround.

“There’s no sector of the American economy that won’t be impacted by software,” Davis said. “I think it’s a huge revolution that’s just getting started.”

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The Rhode Island Department of Health in June received a subpoena for records related to a controversial chiropractor with ties to House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, just days after Mattiello announced he was pulling $1 million that was earmarked for the doctor in the state budget.

• Despite a pending lawsuit and questions about leaving a rent-free, state-owned building in Providence, Ed Fitzpatrick reports the Rhode Island Board of Elections on Tuesday voted to lease a new headquarters in Cranston for nearly $6 million over 10 years.

• The state takeover of Providence schools begins Friday, but Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says her search for a new superintendent isn’t complete. She previously told reporters that she made an offer to a candidate, but she now says a final selection hasn’t been made.

• Dennis J. Picard, the former CEO of Raytheon who helped make the company the nation’s third-largest defense contractor, died last week. The Globe’s Bryan Marquard has his obituary here.

• What do you need to know about Chaim Bloom, the new chief baseball officer for the Red Sox? Peter Abraham looks at why the team went with Bloom, and Julian McWilliams has the play-by-play on his first day on the job.

Advertisement

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The Senate Finance Committee is accepting public comment at the State House tonight as it continues to vet a proposed billion-dollar lottery contract for IGT.

• Atifete Jahjaga, the former president of the Republic of Kosovo, will be at Brown University tonight to discuss gender and politics.

• US Representative David Cicilline’s House Antitrust Subcommitee is holding a hearing today to examine the state of competition in labor markets.

• The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has a lengthy agenda this morning, including an update on its investigation into Sarah Markey, a South Kingstown School Committee member and union activist who is facing a complaint that argues she should have recused herself when leadership from the National Education Association’s local union appeared before the committee.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.