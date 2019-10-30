Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t think of anything more exciting in sports than a World Series going seven games. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you enjoy mob movies, you’ll love the 24-minute package WPRI’s Tim White put together on the infamous Mafia induction ceremony that was caught on a FBI wiretap 30 years ago yesterday.

The story includes interviews with a FBI agent who had never spoken to the press about the investigation and well-known Globe investigative reporter Shelley Murphy.

You can watch the full story here, but here’s a brief Q&A with Tim about the project and the current status of the New England Mafia.

Q: This is one of the only Mafia induction ceremonies ever caught on surveillance. What did we learn from the FBI recordings that we didn’t know previously?

Tim: The tapes had a profound impact on La Cosa Nostra because they finally gave the government evidence to prove the existence of organized crime. That allowed prosecutors to secure RICO convictions, and they did so many times, devastating the Mafia’s ranks. We wanted to explore what happened to the key players from the ceremony, particularly the four men inducted into the crime family that day, and whether they stayed true to their oath of “omertà,” pledging loyalty and secrecy. (Spoiler: not everyone did.)

Q: You managed to get a former FBI agent to talk about this case for the first time. What did he reveal to you?

Tim: The mob couldn’t have picked a worse location to conduct a secret underworld ceremony: two doors down from the Medford home where the meeting took place – I kid you not – lived an FBI agent. Walt Steffens, who was part of the FBI team that day, walked us through the granular detail of the operation, like how agents posed as utility men and used a hardwire to connect the two houses, rather than eavesdropping wirelessly.

Q: Reporting on the mob isn’t exactly like covering City Hall, but your dad was on the beat before you. How does one go about breaking news on criminals without glamorizing them?

Tim: I think it’s hard to watch this documentary and come away with the feeling that organized crime is glamorous. One of the many reasons we interviewed the Globe’s Shelley Murphy is because she reported on the bloodshed that preceded the induction ceremony and the crumbling of omertà that followed. Some of the mobsters who pricked their trigger fingers together eventually turned on each other as the underworld crumbled around them.

Q: Everyone knows the Mafia isn’t what it used to be. But what is the status of the New England faction? Do they still control any specific rackets?

Tim: Don’t believe that guy who watched “The Godfather” too many times: La Cosa Nostra was always involved in narcotics and still is. The irony is the government has legalized a lot of what the Mafia traditionally made money from -- the lottery, gambling, now marijuana. But illegal sports betting is still a big part of their operation.

• If you’re wondering why the state won’t have a superintendent in place when it officially takes over Providence schools on Friday, consider these two factors: money and timing. Although the job pays $200,000 a year, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told me last week that some of the top candidates already earn more in their current jobs. The commissioner also acknowledged it has been difficult to convince officials to leave their districts for Providence during the school year.

• The Globe’s editorial board writes that Thursday’s scheduled vote on the President Trump impeachment inquiry “gives members of Congress their first formal opportunity to do the job the Founders gave them.”

• Speaking of impeachment, the Globe’s James Pindell has an interesting story about how Susan Collins, New England’s only Republican US senator, has another political headache to deal with. Collins is facing a challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon, who grew up in Rhode Island.

• Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to travel to Providence for an event on Nov. 10.

• One final note on WPRI’s Tim White: Deadline reports bestselling author Don Winslow has just finished writing the screenplay for his adaption of Tim’s book, “The Last Good Heist.”

• RHODE MAP LIVE: The Globe is thrilled to announce that we’re hosting our first event in Rhode Island on Nov. 14, featuring a discussion about the future of the state with Governor Gina Raimondo, Brown University President Christina Paxson and Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau. Tickets are free, but space is limited. Make sure you RSVP here.

• Happening this morning: A committee tasked with reviewing proposals for McCoy Stadium is meeting to discuss options for replacing the Pawtucket Red Sox when they leave for Worcester after next season.

• Tonight in Newport: With liquor licenses now going for hundreds of thousands of dollars, the City Council is hosting a workshop at 6 p.m. to discuss ways to address the issue.

• The board of directors for the Wyatt Detention Center hosts its first meeting since a grand jury declined to indict the guard who was accused of driving his truck into a crowd of protesters.

• The Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women is hosting its annual “Haunted House of Political Horrors.”

