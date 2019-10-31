If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

It looks like your children won’t be getting good trick-or-treating weather tonight, so Rhode Map has a little news you can use today if you want to strategically target home visits based on candy selection.

We asked most of the state’s top politicians what kinds of sweets they’re handing out tonight and the results were… predictable. (Attention leaders: Can you mix in some Sour Patch Kids next year?)

*Note: It’s not an election year, so don’t expect jumbo-sized candy from the politicians. But staffers assure me their bosses aren’t limiting kids to one fun-sized item each.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Candy: Butterfingers

US Senator Jack Reed

Candy: Whatever looks good at CVS

US Representative David Cicilline

Candy: Snickers

Governor Gina Raimondo

Kit Kats and Snickers

Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee

Candy: Reese’s

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

Candy: Reese’s

Attorney General Peter Neronha

Candy: Skittles, Reese’s and Dove chocolates

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio

Candy: Snickers

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello

Candy: Hershey’s chocolate bars, Reese’s and Snickers

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Candy: Kit Kats

Boston Globe reporter Dan McGowan

Candy: Ring Pops, obviously

NEED TO KNOW

A top executive at Twin River is accusing Brett Smiley, chief of staff to Governor Raimondo, of threatening the company with regulatory problems if it opposed the proposed 20-year lottery contract extension for IGT. Here’s my look at Smiley’s big role in Rhode Island politics in recent years.

In its first meeting since a grand jury declined to indict a former guard accused of driving his truck into a crowd of protesters, the Wyatt Detention Center Facility board approved a bondholder agreement Wednesday that locks in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract and creates a process for exploring a sale of the Central Falls prison.

The latest story from the Globe’s series on presidential battleground states takes us to a Michigan community where impeachment talk even makes its way into the conversation at high school football games.

The Washington Nationals stunned the baseball world by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series last night. The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy writes, “score one for the good guys.”

Interesting story from the competition: Ian Donnis from The Public’s Radio takes another look at the plan to build a 46-story skyscraper on the former I-195 land.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Tonight on WGBH’s “Greater Boston,” Sheila Bentley talks about her former marriage to the late Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. and what it was like seeing her life portrayed in Trinity Rep’s “The Prince of Providence.” Host Jim Braude will interview Bentley, actress Rebecca Gibel and the Globe’s Amanda Milkovits, who wrote about Bentley on Oct. 20.

RHODE MAP LIVE: The Globe is thrilled to announce that we’re hosting our first event in Rhode Island on Nov. 14, featuring a discussion about the future of the state with Governor Raimondo, Brown University President Christina Paxson and Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau. Tickets are free, but space is limited. Make sure you RSVP here.

Governor Raimondo has two ceremonial bill signings on her schedule today: At 10 a.m., she’ll be at the Rudolph Tavares Community Center gym in Providence to discuss legislation that bans employers from enforcing non-compete clauses for low-wage workers. At 11:30 a.m., she’ll be at the State House to sign domestic violence prevention legislation.

This sounds fun: Stuart Weitzman, one of the world’s most famous shoe designers, is speaking at Brown tonight.

