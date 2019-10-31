The “forbearance agreement” was negotiated as part of a mediation process stemming from the federal lawsuit that Wyatt bondholders filed against Central Falls and the Wyatt board to block the removal of ICE detainees.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I.— Despite objections from protesters, the Wyatt Detention Facility board on Wednesday approved a bondholder agreement that locks in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract and creates a process for exploring a sale of the Central Falls prison.

“I understand that some of you want the Wyatt shut down, and I will tell you that is simply not an option,” said the board’s newly elected chairman, Providence City Treasurer James J. Lombardi III. “We are under court order to operate and take ICE detainees.”

Wyatt, a 770-bed facility, held 155 ICE detainees as of last week, including 16 sent from the Suffolk County House of Corrections. Suffolk announced this month that it would stop housing ICE detainees so it could provide services to women who would be housed there.

As the board approved the Wyatt agreement Wednesday, more than 50 protesters stood and turned their backs on the board, then marched out, chanting, “Up, up with liberation — down, down with deportation.”

During a public comment section, protesters pressed board members to vote against the agreement and to fight against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“As you think about your vote today, I want you to realize that you are turning yourselves in to (expletive) puppets,” Central Falls City Council member Jonathon Acosta said.

Acosta urged the board members to resign, saying, “There are times in which and contexts in which it makes sense to work from the inside to change something. This is clearly not one of those times.”

Lombardi maintained that it would be a “big mistake” for board members to step down and relinquish their role in overseeing Wyatt, a nonprofit prison run by a quasi-public corporation.

“I would like to be clear that this board is made up of people that are responsible to the community and deeply care about all of the detainees that are housed in this facility,” he said. “If we are not here, a trustee in receivership will operate this facility without any public input.”

Lombardi said protesters were objecting to matters beyond the control of the Wyatt board.

But protester Jared A. Goldstein, associate dean for academic affairs at the Roger Williams University School of Law, said it’s wrong to claim the board is powerless and has no options.

“The people of Rhode Island have not ceased to be their own rulers,” he said. “We don’t have to have a facility like this in Rhode Island.”

The board, the protesters, and the state all can do what they can to change immigration policies, Goldstein said. “You don’t have to go along with this,” he said. “You could resign, but you could also just vote no.”

The board ended up voting 4-to-0 for the agreement.

Lombardi said board members have ideas on how to restructure Wyatt, and they will need public support this “new vision.”

“We need to pay off our bondholders, and they need to take less than the outstanding amount that they are due,” he said. “We will need federal, state, or city help to back the floating of a bond for the fair market value of this facility. Once we establish a positive cash flow, we can then be more selective on detainees and restructure the Wyatt.”

Former state Representative Aaron Regunberg, an organizer and spokesperson for the Jewish Activist group Never Again Action, said the bondholder agreement reflects some new “stylistic changes” but remains “a horrifying document.”

For example, he said, the agreement prevents Wyatt from terminating its agreement with ICE, establishes a fast-track process if the bondholders decide to sell the facility, and denies the City of Central Falls any role in the oversight or management of the facility.

Wednesday’s meeting came one week after a grand jury declined to indict Wyatt correctional officers for their actions on Aug. 14, when an officer drove a pickup into a group of protesters and other officers doused demonstrators with pepper spray.

But protesters vowed to keep coming back.

“You can assault us, you can drive your trucks into us, you can attack us with pepper spray,” Regunberg said. “It doesn’t matter -- we’re coming back.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.