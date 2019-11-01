A 14-year-old girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle near Bell Circle in Revere on Halloween night, State Police said.

The girl was struck around 8 p.m. and State Police are now conducting a crash investigation to assist Revere police, which is the primary investigative agency, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

The child was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. Her current medical status was unknown.