The latest round of campaign finance reports are in, and House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi remains top dog when it comes to fund-raising among Rhode Island politicians.

Shekarchi, the Warwick Democrat who is viewed as the favorite to succeed Speaker Nicholas Mattiello whenever Mattiello moves on, is sitting on just over $1 million, according to a disclosure that was due Thursday to the Rhode Island Board of Elections.

Here’s what else we learned from the third quarter fund-raising reports.

Now that she’s term-limited, Governor Gina Raimondo ($680,000) has not needed to be quite as prolific when it comes to raising money for herself. But she continues to have one of the largest campaign war chests in the state after bringing in $66,000 in the third quarter.

Of the other statewide elected officials, Treasurer Seth Magaziner ($701,000) leads the pack, while Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea ($130,000) is also in the six-figure club. Attorney General Peter Neronha ($26,000) and Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee ($15,000) trail far behind.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, one of the many Democrats mulling a run for governor in 2022, reported $616,000 cash on hand after the third quarter.

Mattiello ($183,000) and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio ($227,000) may be the leaders of their respective chambers, but their number twos have larger campaign funds. In Mattiello’s case, that’s because Shekarchi is tops in the state. On the Senate side, Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey ($228,000) leads the way.

His name hasn’t been on the ballot since 2006, but former Attorney General Patrick Lynch still has $273,000 in his campaign account.

Remember the strange legal arrangement that forced disgraced former House Speaker Gordon Fox to pay back the same campaign fund he admitted to stealing from? It now has nearly $10,000 after Fox deposited $5,600 into the account during the third quarter.

It’s Nov. 1, so the state has officially assumed control of Providence schools. Don’t expect too many immediate changes, but we’re all waiting for the announcement of the new superintendent and results of the financial review of the district. If you need to catch up, here’s our complete guide to coverage of the takeover.

My colleague Amanda Milkovits and Sheila Bentley, the ex-wife of former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci, were guests on WGBH’s “Greater Boston” last night. You can watch the segment here.

Providence marathoner Kaitlin Goodman has launched the “Safe on the Road” campaign to help pedestrians and motorists coexist on the nation’s roadways.

Staffing scoop: Victor Morente, who has served as Mayor Elorza’s press secretary for the last three years, is moving over to US Representative James Langevin’s office to serve as communications director.

Jeff Britt, a former top campaign aide to Speaker Mattiello, will be arraigned today on a money laundering charge stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred during Mattiello’s 2016 campaign.

Rhode Island Comic Con kicks off today and will run through the weekend.

I’ll be in Pawtucket tonight for the city’s 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Happening this morning at Rhode Island College: It’s OSHEANCon19, the annual forum that brings together experts in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and big data.

RHODE MAP LIVE: The Globe is thrilled to announce that we’re hosting our first event in Rhode Island on Nov. 14, featuring a discussion about the future of the state with Governor Raimondo, Brown University President Christina Paxson and Lifespan CEO Tim Babineau. Tickets are free, but space is limited. Make sure you RSVP here.

