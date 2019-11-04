Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I slept thought the Patriots game last night. What did I miss? Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

US Representative David Cicilline will travel to Ireland this week for a gathering of the International Grand Committee on Disinformation and Fake News, a powerful panel comprised of lawmakers from 10 countries who are seeking to regulate the world’s largest social media platforms.

Cicilline will be the first American to participate on the committee, which was formed in 2017 to target Russian-led disinformation campaigns on Facebook and Twitter. He will serve as an ex-officio member of the committee.

Witnesses from Facebook, Twitter and Google are scheduled to testify in Dublin on Thursday, according to the meeting agenda. The group also plans to discuss how countries can collaborate to regulate the tech giants.

“This is a pivotal moment,” Cicilline said in a prepared statement. “If we don’t address the weaknesses of the internet as it exists today, we will face insurmountable obstacles for the future of our democracy.”

Cicilline serves as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, which is conducting its own investigation into the world’s largest tech companies. He has said he expects to issue a final report early in 2020.

Thursday’s meeting comes a week after Twitter announced it will ban political ads on the platform. On an earnings call last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said his company won’t follow suit, arguing that “I don’t think it’s right for private companies to censor politicians, or the news.”

Do you still miss Benny’s? Me too. Ed Fitzpatrick takes a look at a developer’s plan to replace the beloved stores in 29 buildings throughout the region. Here’s hoping they aren’t all going to be dollar stores.

The week’s innovation conversation is with Margaret J. Hartigan, co-founder and CEO of Marstone, a digital wealth management platform in Providence. Have an idea for someone Ed should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

Writing for the Globe’s Ideas section, Mea Dols de Jong takes a look at the mysterious group that approves new emojis (seriously).

Taylor Swift is going to have new neighbors in Westerly. A former Time Warner executive paid $17.6 million for the Watch Hill mansion.

The Globe’s editorial board says Facebook should either fact check political ads or ban them altogether.

Winner: Rhode Map readers say their favorite restaurant in Newport is the Bouchard Inn & Restaurant. Here’s a look at the Restaurant Week menu.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is set to make “surprise” good news announcements this morning at Carl Lauro Elementary School in Providence and Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School in Johnston.

Tonight at 225 Dyer Street: There’s a screening of “Divine Providence: The Rebirth of an American City,” a new documentary from Salvatore Mancini.

Governor Gina Raimondo will be at Rhode Island College tonight to speak before a screening of “Lift the Mask,” a mental health documentary.

There’s a movement in Narragansett to have town council and school committee members run under a political party label. The matter is on tonight’s council agenda.

The Providence Downtown Design Review Committee will discuss a proposed 12-story apartment complex on Chestnut Street.

