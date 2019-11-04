A: I worked at Merrill Lynch for 10 years, from 2001 to 2012, and I was client-facing during the 2008 global financial crisis. I was reflecting on it and thinking that there are three major challenges that we are facing. The first is financial literacy. Most people, regardless of their age, affluence, or education do not really understand investments, so I wanted to find a way to demystify and humanize finance and make it very user-centric. The second challenge I saw was institutions were still using complex legacy technology systems and they were hard to innovate around. Finally, in the wake of 2008, I could see money starting to move across generations from World War II to Baby Boomers to Gen X and now millennials. I wanted to create a solution that could be highly personalized for each individual user, helping to cultivate relationships across generations.