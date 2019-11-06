Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I still consider “8 Mile” a great musical. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has led the Democratic Governors Association to record-breaking fund-raising totals since she became chairperson of the organization, but gubernatorial races in three southern states meant she was no lock to score a victory for her party this year.

Now Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear’s apparent win over incumbent Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, Tuesday means the DGA will have the opportunity to win two out of its three races if Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards can hold on against Republican Eddie Rispone in a run-off next week.

As expected, the Democrats lost an open seat for governor in Mississippi on Tuesday.

“Tonight’s victory is a major pickup for Democrats and a massive rejection of Bevin’s record of stoking chaos, undermining public education, and trying to gut health care coverage,” Raimondo said in a statement.

Bevin refused to concede the race, and it was close enough that it appears be heading toward a recount. But all signs suggest Beshear will be Kentucky’s new governor.

Bevin has been among the country’s least popular governors – along with Raimondo – for several years. President Trump, who remains popular in Kentucky, tried to rally voters for Bevin this week, but it wasn’t enough.

Another interesting Rhode Island connection in the Kentucky governor’s race: Beshear’s campaign was managed by Eric Hyers, who ran David Cicilline first two congressional races and then helped Raimondo become governor in 2014.

DGA chairs typically serve for one year, so Raimondo is expected to pass the torch to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in 2020.

NEED TO KNOW



• If you’re wicked jazzed about the possibility of train rides from Providence to Boston every 20 minutes, Ed Fitzpatrick has 1.5 billion reasons on why the proposal may never come to fruition.

• More from Ed: A former Rhode Island Republican Party executive director made headlines earlier this year when he formed a political action committee to oppose President Trump, but he couldn’t raise a penny for his effort.

• Election results: Paul Coogan is set to be the new mayor of Fall River, replacing the embattled Jasiel Correia. Mayor Jon Mitchell cruised to victory in New Bedford. In Providence, Pedro Espinal easily won the special election to replace former Providence Councilman Luis Aponte.

• He went from voting for President Trump to backing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Globe’s Liz Goodwin has another fascinating story from our battleground series looking at the transformation of a young Michigan voter.

• Don’t miss Shirley Leung’s piece on the confidence gap between women and men – and how companies can address it.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY



• Rhode Island progressives are set to launch what they are calling a “first-of-its-kind blueprint for a renewable energy utility” in Cranston tonight.

• Susan Rice, who served as national security advisor under President Obama, will be at Brown University tonight to promote her book, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.” Tickets are free, but you have to register here.

• The New England First Amendment Coalition is hosting a community conversation tonight at the Providence Community Library in Olneyville. The ACLU’s Steve Brown will moderate, and reporters Steph Machado, Tom Mooney and G. Wayne Miller on the panel.

• The House Oversight Committee will meet at 5 p.m. for an update from the company that provides transportation to the elderly and Medicaid beneficiaries.





