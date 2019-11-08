Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I complain about cold weather just as much as I complain about warm weather. Maybe I just like complaining. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Pete Buttigieg will be the first of the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates to visit Rhode Island when he travels to Providence Sunday for two events.

Advertisement

The South Bend, Indiana mayor, who finds himself surging in Iowa, is expected to hold a public event at The Vets and a smaller reception at Nick’s on Westminster, according to local supporters. Buttigieg’s campaign declined to comment.

Buttigieg is scheduled to be in New Hampshire for much of the weekend as he tries to gain ground against US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunners in that state.

His trip to Rhode Island comes weeks before Biden is planning to attend a fundraiser here.

Buttigieg has raised more money in Rhode Island than any other presidential candidate, bringing in $85,000 as of Sept. 30. Warren and Sanders have been the next-best fund-raisers in the state, while the other Democratic hopefuls trail far behind.

He counts Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, City Council President Sabina Matos and state Senator Ryan Pearson among his supporters in Rhode Island. Former Mayor Joseph Paolino and House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi have also said they like Buttigieg, but they have not yet endorsed him for president.

Most of the state’s top elected officials - including Governor Gina Raimondo - have avoided endorsing a candidate, in part because Rhode Island’s presidential primary isn’t until April 28, 2020.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Today is our 113th edition of Rhode Map, and we can’t thank our thousands of subscribers enough for reading and sharing this news briefing every morning. But while our daily quip and the day’s news are free, our team covering Rhode Island is not. We’ve got a great offer right now. If you enjoy Rhode Map, please consider subscribing to the Globe.

• A touching story from Ed Fitzpatrick on Providence police Officer Edmond F. “Eddie” Malloy Jr., who died last week after a battle with liver cancer.

• The New York Times reports Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the 2020 race for president, and his aides called Governor Raimondo before the news broke.

• More presidential news: The Globe’s Jess Bidgood and Liz Goodwin report that US Senator Bernie Sanders’ heart attack could have ended his campaign, but instead he’s on the rise.

• PR news: Meaghan Wims has been promoted to director of public affairs at Duffy and Shanley.

• Question of the Week: With the weather starting to turn, we need to know which bar in Rhode Island hosts the best trivia night. Email Dan.McGowan@globe.com and I’ll post the winner on Monday.

Advertisement

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• It’s a big weekend at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The Art Providence Show runs Friday through Sunday and the Providence Home Show is Saturday and Sunday.

• The Brown Policy Lab is holding a discussion with Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott at the Rhode Island School of Design at noon.

• The Rhode Island Public Health Association is hosting a panel on diesel bus emissions this afternoon at Central Falls City Hall.

• Happening all day Sunday: Craftopia 2019 is at Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket.

Bravo Brewing Company is holding its grand opening Saturday at 75 Pascoag Main St, in Pascoag.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.