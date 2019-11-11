Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a reminder to thank a veteran today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It has only been 11 days since the state took control of Providence schools, but some city leaders are already upset with how things are going.

At a City Council meeting last week, Councilman John Igliozzi warned his colleagues that the Rhode Island Department of Education wants to “dictate policy and send us a bill.” He said the state considers the city’s elected officials “irrelevant.”

“They don’t know the city, they don’t know our neighborhoods, they don’t know our kids, but yet they are going to dictate how to educate our children,” Igliozzi said.

Igliozzi appeared to be referring to a collaboration agreement signed by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Mayor Jorge Elorza that requires the city to increase funding for schools at the same pace that the state increases aid to Providence.

Although Igliozzi is sometimes labeled as a politician who enjoys the sound of his own voice, his concern is not unfounded. The commissioner has not yet put forward any semblance of a turnaround plan, but one of her first actions was to remove Elorza, the council and the school board from the school department’s organization chart.

Council President Sabina Matos quickly clapped back against Igliozzi, leaving the rostrum to remind her colleagues that the council did not object to the takeover.

“Everyone had an opportunity to say something,” Matos said. “And we didn’t.”

• Winner: We have a tie for best trivia night in Rhode Island, but the good news is they fall on different nights. Rhode Map readers say Mews Tavern in South Kingstown (Tuesdays) and McBride’s in Providence (Wednesdays) are the best in the state.

