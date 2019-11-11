The Boston Globe has launched a weekly Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses, conducting ground-breaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Edward Fitzpatrick at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

This week’s conversation is with Suzanne Ellis Wernevi, founder and CEO of Luna & Stella fine jewelry in Providence.

Question: The jewelry industry was a big part of Rhode Island’s economy in years past, but to what extent is it part of the state’s future economy?