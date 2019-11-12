Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I need to meet Brown University student Dhruv Gaur and shake his hand for his awesome “Final Jeopardy” answer. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

It looks like Pawtucket won’t go too long without a professional sports team.

As city leaders brace for the PawSox to depart for Worcester after next season, it appears an owner of a United Soccer League team has the inside track on a massive downtown development project that would include a soccer stadium.

Advertisement

The Valley Breeze reported last week that real estate investment firm Fortuitous Partners is pursuing a $400 million project within an opportunity zone in Pawtucket, and company co-chairman Brett Johnson is also a co-chairman of the Phoenix Rising FC of the USL. Johnson is a Brown University graduate.

Earlier this year, a company known as Rhode Island Riptide FC hired well-known local lobbyists Michael Sweeney, Daniel Connors and Peter Baptista as its State House lobbyists. RiptideFC.com redirects to Phoenix Rising FC’s website, but the Pawtucket team would be its own franchise.

Pawtucket officials declined to comment Monday. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has been mulling six development proposals for Pawtucket, including Johnson’s planned soccer stadium.

The USL is not affiliated with Major League Soccer – the top-tier professional soccer league in North America – but it’s not like some of the sideshow independent baseball leagues that pop up around the country, either.

There are already 36 teams in the USL Championship and the league has a television deal through 2022 with ESPN+, the digital streaming service that ESPN officials have said will be a big part of the company’s future. The New England Revolution recently announced it will establish a USL League One team.

Advertisement

While soccer will be a big part of the project, it appears Fortuitous Partners specializes in the federal opportunity zone program that offers tax advantages to developers in lower income neighborhoods. Opportunity zone investors have until Dec. 31 to take full advantage of the program’s tax benefits, so the clock is ticking.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

PSA: If you want to know how your child’s school (or your alma mater) performed on the state’s standardized tests last year, the Globe created an easy-to-browse breakdown of scores on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment (RICAS) exam and the SAT.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick may jump into the race of president.

Schools scoop: The Rhode Island Department of Education has tapped Zack Scott to serve as the Providence School Department’s chief operating officer. He is currently the deputy chief operating officer for Boston schools and will earn $165,000 a year beginning Dec. 1.

News you can use: My colleague Felicia Gans attended the Cannabis Wedding Expo so you didn’t have to – and it appears she had way too much fun.

Advertisement

Correction: I didn’t include a link to yesterday’s Ocean State Innovators interview with Suzanne Ellis Wernevi, owner of the Luna & Stella jewelry company. Have an idea for someone Ed should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Sixteen cities and towns are filing a lawsuit against the state to try to overturn legislation approved earlier this year that extends municipal union contracts indefinitely when a new deal isn’t reached. The group is holding a press conference this morning at North Providence Town Hall. Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras is representing the municipalities.

Rhode Island’s Economic Development Planning Council is seeking public comment on the state’s long-term economic development. Tonight’s meeting is at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m.

US Senator Jack Reed will be in Cranston this afternoon to tour the Urban Edge Farm and announce a $600,000 initiative that the Southside Community Land Trust is spearheading to help new and beginning farmers in the state.

The Legislative Commission on Child Care in Rhode Island will meet at the State House today to hear agency reports.

Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Advertisement

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.