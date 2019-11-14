With a month and a half remaining in 2019, the number of statewide complaints alleging Access to Public Records Act and Open Meetings Act violations has already reached 150 — up from 113 last year and 55 in 2003. The previous record was the 148 complaints filed in 2014.

“I will tell you, the number of complaints has skyrocketed,” Neronha said during the Common Cause Rhode Island annual meeting Monday night. “We have more complaints in the office to date than in any previous year.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island attorney general’s office has received a record number of open government complaints this year, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said this week.

Kristy dosReis, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said it’s tough to pinpoint why the number of complaints has spiked.

“We certainly hope it doesn’t reflect increased violations,” she said. “Building awareness around open government issues, as has been an important goal of Attorney General Neronha’s administration, does help people understand how to file complaints and for what reasons.”

DosReis noted the number of complaints ebbs and flows year to year.

“Sometimes there are specific issues going on in the state that prompt complaints,” she said, and the number of complaints can shoot up in election years, such as 2014.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the record number of complaints represents bad news and good news.

“It may be a sign that people are having trouble getting public documents from government,” he said. “But it is good that people are pressing government for those documents by appealing to the attorney general. They are exercising their right to try to get those documents.”

Marion said this year’s increase in complaints might indicate that people think they stand a better chance of success with Neronha, who took office in January, than they did with his predecessor, Peter F. Kilmartin.

“With the new attorney general’s public statements about a commitment to open government, people may be more willing to file complaints, hoping they will have a favorable outcome,” he said.

Under Kilmartin, Neronha’s predecessor, training for state and local officials appeared to emphasize compliance with the letter — rather than the spirit — of state open government laws, Marion said.

“The spirit of the law is if you can make it public, make it public,” he said. “With a new attorney general emphasizing compliance with the spirit of the law, it will take time for his words to filter down.”

Marion said the 148 complaints filed in 2014 reflected not only an election year but also an audit of open government practices in Rhode Island. That audit was conducted by ACCESS/RI, a coalition of local nonprofit organizations and First Amendment advocates, and MuckRock, a collaborative news site and public records request platform.

Neronha said this year’s influx of complaints is placing a strain on his office.

“That is a lot of open government complaints for our team to deal with,” he said. “They are time intensive.”

For example, he said his staff had to look through reams of Unified Health Infrastructure Project documents to see whether Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s administration had properly responded to a Providence Journal request.

He said his office is committed to handling open government matters, but with so many complaints, he is concerned that it’s becoming “a resource drain.”

Marion emphasized that such efforts will pay off in the future by sending an important signal.

“The short-term pain is worth the long-term gain,” he said. “If he is able to change the culture to one of openness, there will be fewer complaints because people will be satisfied.”

Neronha said his office is trying to train government officials “with a bent toward transparency,” but it is prepared to take legal action if necessary.

For example, he noted the attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit in October against the town of West Warwick, alleging a violation of the Access to Public Records Act, and less than two weeks later, it notified West Warwick that the town council had violated the Open Meetings Act.

“What encouraged me is that after a number of issues around open government, the town of West Warwick reached out to us for training,” Neronha said. “To me, that ought to be the result. We have to go back, go back, and finally strike hard, but the message is received.”

During Monday’s event, Neronha was asked whether he supports passage of a federal shield law that would provide a qualified privilege for reporters to refuse to divulge confidential sources or information. WJAR-TV investigative reporter Katie Davis, who interviewed Neronha on stage during the event, noted the late WJAR-TV investigative reporter Jim Taricani was a national advocate for a federal shield law.

“I do,” Neronha replied. “I think the only context in which that privilege ought to be breached is in the context of national security” — and only when there is a “real significant threat.”

“I think the media has an important place in our democracy,” he said, “today more than ever.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.