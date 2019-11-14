The proposals must still be included in Governor Gina Raimondo’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year and approved by the General Assembly.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to allow the University of Rhode Island , Rhode Island College , and the Community College of Rhode Island to increase in-state tuition and fees by between 2.6 percent and 7.1 percent for the 2020-21 school year.

WARWICK — Rhode Island’s three public higher education institutions are one step closer to raising tuition for next school year.

■ At URI, in-state tuition and fees would rise 2.6 percent to $12,922 a year, an increase of $438 annually.

■ At RIC, in-state tuition and fees would rise by 7.1 percent to $10,260 a year, an increase of $681 annually.

■ At CCRI, in-state tuition and fees would rise by 3 percent to $4,860 a year, an increase of $160 annually.

Out-of-state tuition would also increase at each of the schools.

Wednesday’s vote came after the state Council on Postsecondary Education held separate meetings over the last two months on the proposed budgets for each institution, according to Chairman Tim DelGiudice.

There was little discussion from the board prior to the vote and no member of the public signed up to speak during the meeting, held at the CCRI campus in Warwick.

DelGiudice said the council worked closely with the presidents of all three colleges to limit the tuition increases so they remain in line with their peers around the region. The three schools will combine to enroll 30,000 students next year.

David Dooley, the president of URI, said it wasn’t possible to predict exactly how much tuition will cost at all of the university’s out-of-state competitors next year, but he expects to remain the “most affordable research university of any kind between Virginia and Maine” for out-of-state tuition and second-lowest behind Maine in New England for in-state tuition.

Despite the increase in tuition at RIC, the college is expected to remain among the most affordable options in the region, according to DelGiudice.

At CCRI, tuition for all new freshmen who come straight from local high schools is covered as part of the Rhode Island Promise scholarship program, which will enter its fourth year next year. Supporters of the free college program say it has boosted enrollment among low-income and minority students, but graduation rates for those student remain low.

The program provides students two years of free tuition and fees at CCRI as long as they earn 30 credits a year and maintain a 2.5 grade point average.

“The increase is line with the most recent Commonfund Higher Education Price Index, keeps CCRI’s tuition well below the [federal Pell grant] level of $6,195, and keeps us exactly where we are this year relative to the other New England community college systems — the third lowest cost community college in New England,” Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for CCRI, said in a prepared statement.

Last year, Raimondo sought to expand the state’s free college program to RIC and extend it to adults at CCRI, but state lawmakers rejected both proposals. She hasn’t said whether she intends to propose another expansion next year.

Raimondo is expected to release her budget proposal in January.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.