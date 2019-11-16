Firefighters from four Rhode Island communities responded Saturday night to a two-alarm fire in Central Falls that displaced more than a dozen people from a multi-family home, a city fire official said.
No one was injured in the fire reported at 73 Summer St. at 7:04 p.m.,
Central Falls Battalion Chief Ken Brousseau said.
A total of eight engines responded, with firefighters from Lincoln, Cumberland, and Pawtucket providing mutual aid, Brousseau said.
The fire heavily damaged apartments on the first and second floor of the property. About 16 people were displaced, Brousseau said.
A neighboring house suffered heat damage, he said.
Advertisement
Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.