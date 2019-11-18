Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t even know how I lived without Disney+. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ narrow victory on Saturday helped Democrats clinch two out of the country’s three gubernatorial elections this year, despite a difficult map that had races in states where President Trump was an easy winner in 2016.

Advertisement

So how much credit goes to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, who served as chairperson of the Democratic Governors Association this year?

Raimondo’s local critics have been quick to point out that Edwards and incoming Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear simply proved that conservative Democrats can win conservative states, but those who follow national politics closely say Raimondo’s fund-raising prowess was vital in both races.

Jennifer Duffy, a senior editor for The Cook Political Report, said the DGA spent more than $4 million on media buys in Louisiana and Kentucky, while also providing assistance in other facets of the campaign. Raising money has been Raimondo’s top priority in leading the group.

“Edwards spent $4.1 million on media,” Duffy wrote in an email. “So the fundraising assistance, both through the DGA and whatever they helped Edwards and Beshear raise, was critical.”

Of course, there are other key factors that played a role in these victories. The DGA has reported record fund-raising totals in 2019, thanks in large part to the guy in the White House. Kentucky’s incumbent Governor Matt Bevin was deeply unpopular. And Edwards had already won a term as governor previously.

Advertisement

Still, Duffy said the wins mean that “Democrats now have seats at the table in two very red states going into redistricting.”

“That is not a small thing,” Duffy said.

Mississippi cost Raimondo a clean sweep in this year’s elections, as Democrat Jim Hood lost by less than six percentage points to Republican Tate Reeves.

Raimondo is expected to hand over the keys to the DGA to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy beginning in January.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Following a murder-suicide in Providence over the summer, Rhode Island Family Court is creating a domestic violence intake unit to screen cases of people seeking restraining orders and look at risk factors. Amanda Milkovits looks into how the program will work.

• The week’s edition of Ocean State Innovators is with Kim Anderson, creator and co-founder of Plant City. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

• You read about US Representative David Cicilline’s proposal to form a regional partnership with communities in Massachusetts and Connecticut in Rhode Map on Friday. The congressman expanded on his proposal in an interview with me later in the day, explaining that the governors of the three states would have a final say over how federal funds for the program would be spent.

Advertisement

• The Globe’s David Scharfenberg dives into whether Pete Buttigieg has the staying power in the chase to be the Democratic nominee for president next year.

• Winner: Rhode Map readers had lots of good answers for the best sledding hill in the state, but the Big River sand dunes in West Greenwich received the most votes.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Governor Raimondo and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor are on an economic development and policy mission in Israel until Friday.

• General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will be at the East Providence Career and Technical Center to launch a campaign to encourage Rhode Island residents to buy bonds ahead of the state’s sale of $153 million in bonds to support school construction and other infrastructure projects.

• Lifespan is cutting the ribbon on a new medical facility at 180 Corliss Street in Providence at 10 a.m.

• Happening tonight: East Greenwich News is hosting a forum called “EG Today and Tomorrow” with town officials and local business leaders. The event is at 7 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Advertisement

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.