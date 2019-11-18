In 2014, former North Providence police chief John J. Whiting stepped down after he was found guilty of stealing $714 from a woman’s purse and trying to persuade a Pawtucket patrolman to take the cash and “go to Vegas.”

In a letter to Mayor Charles A. Lombardi, Tikoian said, “Working together, you and I have accomplished a remarkable amount in just over two-plus years -- transforming an agency once referred to by a media outlet as dysfunctional to one which is now set to enjoy the coveted distinction of being an accredited law enforcement agency.”

NORTH PROVIDENCE -- The North Providence police chief, Colonel David P. Tikoian, on Monday announced he will retire on Jan. 1, concluding two-and-a-half years of leading a police department that had seen a series of scandals before he took over.

In 2017, acting police chief Christopher Pelagio was suspended after an investigation of an “altercation” between Pelagio and a Cranston police officer married to his ex-girlfriend.

Also, the highest-ranking woman on the police force filed a lawsuit accusing Pelagio and the department of sexually harassing her and others on the job. She reached a $150,000 settlement.

Tikoian, 51, who lives in Greenville, served on the Rhode Island State Police for 23 years, rising to fourth in command as a major/chief administrative officer. He worked at the Providence Water Supply Board as manager of transmission and distribution before becoming North Providence police chief in August 2017.

Tikoian said he told Lombardi he would serve as chief for between two to five years to “put this train back on the track,” and he believes he has achieved what he set out to do. The final piece was the Rhode Island state accreditation, and the department received notification last week that the accreditation will be announced later this year, he said.

“From my perspective, we have navigated through some rough seas and those days are well behind,” Tikoian wrote in a letter to police department members. “The department is on solid footing, has positive forward momentum, enjoys high moral and is operating at a high level. Now the time has come for me explore other career opportunities outside the field of law enforcement and hand the leadership torch of the agency off to another well respected individual.”

Deputy Police Chief Arthur Martins will become chief once he retires, he said.

Tikoian, whose salary was about $97,000, said the department’s accomplishments include an increased police presence in the community, additional resource officers in schools, and “instilling a professional, respectful culture and decorum within the department.”

“My late father, Peter, instilled in me the concept of leaving your station in life in better condition than once you found it,” Tikoian wrote. “Keeping that philosophy in mind, it is my sincere hope you will agree, in terms of the North Providence Police Department, ‘Mission Accomplished.’ ”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.