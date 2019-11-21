Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and Cinnabons from Pizza Hut might be my favorite dessert right now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Democrats control every spot in Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, all five of the statewide offices and both chambers in the General Assembly. And Providence hasn’t elected a Republican to a city office since 1986 – the year I was born.

But the state appears to be closing in on a milestone that tells a different story about voters’ feelings toward political parties: More than 48 percent of registered voters in Rhode Island are now unaffiliated, which means it might not be long before there are more independents in the state than Democrats and Republicans combined.

In fact, November data from the secretary of state’s office show there are only six municipalities that still have more Democrats than unaffiliated voters: Central Falls, East Providence, Johnston, North Providence, Pawtucket and Providence.

Newport, which tends to flip back and forth depending on the month, had 6,626 unaffiliated voters and 6,623 registered Democrats as of the beginning of the month.

While there is little evidence that Democrats will lose their majorities in Central Falls, Pawtucket and Providence any time soon, East Providence now has just 143 more Democrats than independents. In Johnston, where President Trump easily beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, unaffiliated voters are within 1,000 of overtaking the Democrats.

For what it’s worth, Scituate and West Greenwich were the only communities that had more registered Republicans than Democrats in November. Both towns have far more independents.

Of course, Rhode Island has long had more independents than Democrats or Republicans, so even surpassing the 50 percent threshold won’t necessarily mean fewer Democrats are going to hold the state’s top offices. And with a presidential election next year, the major political parties could see renewed interest, particularly since voting in a primary automatically enrolls people in a specific party.

• You asked, we answered. The Globe’s Rhode Island team has gotten more questions about the future of the Gano Street exit on I-195 than almost any other topic. So Ed Fitzpatrick decided to jump in a car with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti to learn more about the state’s plan.

• The third part of the Globe’s Spotlight series on Boston’s traffic crisis focuses on how technology – like Uber and Amazon Prime – has made things worse. Plus the team followed the vehicle with the most parking violations in Boston for an entire day – it was a UPS truck.

• Who won last night’s debate? My colleague James Pindell grades the best (Amy Klobuchar) and worst (Joe Biden) performances in his scorecard. And don’t miss Jess Bidgood’s recap of the entire debate.

• US Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Charles Schumer have an op-ed in the Globe today accusing corporate America of failing to address climate change. Senator Whitehouse will also dive into environmental issues for us tomorrow when we publish a collection of op-eds on ways to tackle climate change.

• As Rhode Island officials consider legalizing marijuana, the Globe looks at how Massachusetts is doing one year after pot shops opened Northampton and Leicester. There are now 33 (hey Larry Bird!) cannabis stores in the state.

• You might remember Chas Walker as a prominent union organizer in Rhode Island. Well, he lives in Massachusetts now and he’s got a new piece in the Globe’s Ideas section on what he sees as the continuing unfairness of the global economy.

• You know Mitch Albom because he wrote “Tuesdays with Morrie.” I know him because he was on “The Sports Reporters.” He’ll be at Temple Beth-El tonight to discuss his new book, “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family.”

• Important meeting tonight at the State House: The special task force reviewing the education funding formula will discuss the role cities and towns should be playing when it comes to paying for schools.

• The Millennial Rhode Island group is hosting another “Adulting 101” event, focusing on investing and developing good financial habits. The session begins at 6:30 p.m. at Roger Williams University’s Providence campus on Empire Street.

• The Providence City Council meets tonight to discuss the city’s comprehensive housing strategy at 5 p.m. The regularly-scheduled council meeting is at 7 p.m.

Thanks for reading.

