Now, Bloomberg, a Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent, has returned to the Democratic Party, and on Thursday he filed paperwork to formally create a presidential campaign committee — inching closer to running.

“I’ve left two parties, you’ve only left one,” Bloomberg said as he endorsed Lincoln D. Chafee, then a fellow independent who would go on to win that year’s governor’s race.

Chafee, meanwhile, has tried to keep up with Bloomberg’s party-switching pace: The Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat joined the Libertarian Party earlier this year, and he, too, is toying with running for president.

Advertisement

But Chafee wasn’t the only future governor at the Biltmore that day: Gina M. Raimondo, then the Democratic candidate for general treasurer, showed up to meet Bloomberg before a news conference.

“He’s my political idol,” she explained at the time. “He’s not partisan, and he gets things done.”

Raimondo, who succeeded Chafee as governor in 2015, is now chair of the Democratic Governors Association. And as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to come to Providence for a fund-raiser on Sunday, Raimondo is facing questions about which of the many Democratic candidates she will back in the presidential primary.

When reminded of her 2010 comments about Bloomberg in a recent interview, Raimondo said, “I was young then. ‘Idol’ may be a stretch. But he does get things done.”

Raimondo praised Bloomberg’s accomplishments in business and government, saying, “He is a practical problem solver, and he could probably go toe-to-toe with Trump because Trump pretends that he is a successful businessman when, in fact, we know he is a fraud and a failure. I think Mike could really take it to him.”

But Raimondo noted Bloomberg would be making a late entrance in the race. “It’s a big gamble,” she said. “But look, I like him, and I think he is enormously talented.”

Advertisement

So would she support Bloomberg if he runs? “We will have to see,” she said. “We will get there when we get there.”

Raimondo, whose tenure as Democratic Governors Association chair concludes at the end of this year, said she does not know when she will endorse a candidate. But she said, “I might wade in before the convention.”

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is set for July 13-16 in Milwaukee. “You can be sure I am going to do everything in my power,” she said. “I will get behind our nominee.”

Raimondo also praised a new entrant in the Democratic contest — former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. “I have enormous respect for Deval,” she said. “I think he had a good record as a governor.”

But she noted that Patrick, too, is getting in late. “It’s very, very, very difficult at this stage,” she said. “But he is a friend, and he has a great record to run on.”

Raimondo acknowledged another friend, US Senator Cory Booker, is running. Booker and Raimondo’s husband, Andy Moffit, were roommates at Yale Law School, and Raimondo graduated from Yale Law the year after Booker.

“I’ve known Cory for 26 years, and I adore him,” she said. “Look, we have to win.”

But what is the path to victory for Democrats?

On Monday, The New York Times quoted Raimondo in a story titled “How Moderates Are Seizing the Moment in the Democratic Primary.”

Advertisement

“Clearly, factually, people who voted for Trump voted for our Democratic gubernatorial candidates,” Raimondo is quoted as saying. She said Democrats could win those voters in 2020 with a “message of unity” and pragmatic promises on issues like health care and student debt.

In October, Raimondo went on “The Axe Files” podcast with former President Obama’s chief strategist David Axelrod, and repeated a concern that some of US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s views may not play well in a general election nationally.

“I worry about free this, free that, Medicare for all,” Raimondo told Axelrod.

So does she believe Democrats need a moderate candidate to prevail?

“I am not running into people out and about talking about impeachment or who is too liberal or who is too moderate,” Raimondo told the Globe. “It’s like: Who can deliver for people around what really matters -- good jobs, affordable health care, and college debt. Getting stuff done. We will have to see who can do that.”

Chafee, meanwhile, said Bloomberg was a good New York City mayor. “That is one of the hardest jobs in politics,” he said. “He has energy and resources, so let the people in the Democratic primary decide.”

But one potential obstacle is that Bloomberg is 77 years old. “Despite his energy and the fact his mom lived so long, the age factor is a tough one to overcome,” the 66-year-old Chafee said.

Chafee said he is fascinated watching a fresh crop of Democratic candidates emerge. “There is a lot of unease out there,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with the fervor of Democratic base to defeat Donald Trump.”

Advertisement

Chafee said he has been following elections since 1960 and has never a second ballot for presidential nominees in either major party.

“But 2020 could be the year the Democrats have a second ballot -- or even a third, fourth, or fifth ballot,” he said. “It’s wide open.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.