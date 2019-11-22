Political gain and short-term growth aren’t preparing the Ocean State for what will be a challenging future.

Rhode Island’s poor land use policies are exacerbating the local impact of global warming. Cranes in the sky and pile drivers on green space create jobs and win votes, but they also generate long-term problems, especially when bottom-line driven special interests manipulate what we build and where we build.

To read all of the Globe’s op-eds on climate change, click here.

For the past three years, swaths of Rhode Island open space have been cleared, covered, and crushed to build renewable energy facilities. Renewables help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, but this stampede of renewable-energy development into rural Rhode Island isn’t an effective way to deal with the climate crisis.

Advertisement

Solving one problem by creating another isn’t good policy. It takes a forest, which acts to sequester carbon dioxide, 75-100 years to mature. Land covered for two to three decades by utility-scale, ground-mounted solar arrays won’t magically spring to life if and when the panels are removed.

Rhode Island has plenty of rooftops, parking lots, landfills, brownfields, and gravel pits where solar panels could have gone before we started diminishing the state’s inventory of open space, which provides valuable ecosystem services in combating the climate crisis.

But there’s always an excuse as to why developing industrial-scale solar arrays on open space makes more sense than using already-developed space. The most popular one is overcoming the challenge of interconnection.

We can split the atom, send land rovers on Mars, build weapons of mass destruction, and drill for fossil fuels a mile beneath the ocean’s surface, but we can’t crack the interconnection puzzle.

If the price was right, we certainly could. But for now, developing open space is better for the bottom line.

Advertisement

This obtuseness is on profound display across Rhode Island, where developers hack their way through green space to build monuments to corporate banking, blackjack, and “mcmansions” in suburbia

Take Aquidneck Island, for example, which has seen its population remain flat for the past four decades. In spite of that, some 6,200 new housing units have been built since 1980. Most of this new housing stock has arrived in the form of suburban sprawl and second homes which are replacing open space and farmland.

If this development trend continues, it will result in additional pressure on the island’s already-stressed drinking water, more beach closures, and increased traffic.

Instead of clear-cutting forests and drowning salt marshes to make room for more impervious surfaces and expanding highways to make room for more cars, Rhode Island’s land-use policy should make conservation a priority, while and its transportation policy should be focus on getting people out of their cars.

That kind of leadership would help mitigate the impacts of global warming.

Frank Carini is the editor and co-founder of Providence-based ecoRI News.