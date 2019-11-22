Despite this lack of leadership, Rhode Island did the lead the way in one climate change-related area: We became the first state in the contiguous US to eclipse an average temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius. Scientists have warned we have to keep warming to 2 degrees or less per year? if we want to avoid the most disastrous and irreversible changes in our climate. We were the first state to blow past it – that should be motivation for our leaders to act, right now.

This past spring, the General Assembly failed to pass a single piece of legislation to meaningfully address the climate crisis in Rhode Island. Despite the fact that we are already feeling the impacts throughout the state, legislators wrapped up their work in June with no action on a variety of related bills, from those that would create mandatory carbon emissions reductions, to others that would protect our open spaces.

Our elected officials give a lot of excuses for their inaction, but the one we hear most often is that climate action will hurt our economy. They tell us—without evidence— that policies to fight climate change will burden small businesses and cost Rhode Islanders jobs. They claim it’s too expensive or that Rhode Island is simply too small to make a difference. They’re wrong.

Advertisement

Climate change is the biggest threat to Rhode Island’s economy and the legislature’s inaction is exacerbating the crisis.

Narragansett Bay is the economic engine of our state and supports our commercial and recreational fishing industries. But warming waters have pushed hake, winter flounder, scup, and lobster fisheries north of our state, jeopardizing these important pillars of the economy. Additionally, warmer waters mean more outbreaks of toxic algal outbreaks, which result in fish kills and beach closures due to bacteria in the water.

Advertisement

Rising sea levels mean higher tides, and we are already seeing regular tidal flooding in communities like Newport and Wickford, both of which rely heavily on tourism as part of their local economies. And with those higher tides come increased flooding risks from powerful storms, like the Great Flood of 2010 which overwhelmed rivers and caused disastrous flooding in Westerly, Warwick, West Warwick, and Cranston. Businesses were shuttered and the Warwick Mall remained closed for over a year. We will only see more weather events like this and more businesses close as a result of the changing climate, endangering everyday entrepreneurs and the communities they power throughout the state.

And finally, the threat of coastal flooding and sea level rise has already resulted in a decline in the value of real estate located in flood zones.

So when elected officials tell us that our state cannot afford to fight climate change because to do so would burden our economy, they have it backwards – we can’t afford not to act. Climate change is here and it’s impacting our Rhode Island’s economy and our families. It will only get worse the longer we wait to take meaningful action.

Johnathan Berard is the Rhode Island state director for Clean Water Action.