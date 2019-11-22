Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say the LaSalle Bakery on Smith Street is better than the one on Admiral Street. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Roberto Zenit was just minding his own business one day doing things that professors of mechanical engineering do when he received a call that changed his life.

Advertisement

An art historian from Mexico contacted him to learn how an artist created several paintings without seemingly using the typical brush. Zenit was not expert on art, but “I guess she must have Googled ‘fluid mechanics’ and I came up,” he joked.

The Brown professor quickly became obsessed with learning how the paintings were developed, and he eventually turned his attention to the work of Jackson Pollock, an abstract artist who was one of the most famous painters of the 20th century.

Pollock was known for pouring paint onto a canvas rather than using a brush, leading some critics to question the value of his work. But Zenit and his team of researchers believed there was more to Pollock’s technique, so they reviewed video of him and launched an experiment to emulate his painting style.

The team discovered that part of Pollock’s genius was that he avoided coiling instability - the process of paint droplets stacking up - in his paintings, likely by having a deep understanding of fluid mechanics, Zenit said.

“One thing we realized was Jackson Pollock liked to tell reporters that he knew exactly what he was doing and that nothing was accidental,” Zenit said. “I think he was right. He controlled the paint. He knew exactly what he wanted.”

Advertisement

Zenit said his research on Pollock has led to a new line of work, as he has become obsessed with reviewing how other artists used fluid mechanics in their projects. He’s now studying water color paintings and wax-based art to see what he can find.

“It’s a sickness,” Zenit said. “When I get excited about something work-related, I just have to learn more about it and try to understand. The way I handle the sickness is just by doing the work.”

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• When we asked Rhode Island readers what they wanted the Globe to cover, the environment was among the top responses. We listened. Over the last few months, we collected op-eds from six key stakeholders to learn about the biggest climate change threats in our state and how they can be addressed.

• With Michael Bloomberg taking more steps to enter the race for president this week, Ed Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the time Governor Gina Raimondo called the former New York City mayor her “political idol.”

• This isn’t a surprise, but it looks like Governor Raimondo will try again to legalize marijuana in 2020. Meanwhile, The Journal’s Patrick Anderson reports the state has proposed a new set of rules for medical cannabis facilities.

Advertisement

• Must-read from Globe columnist Kevin Cullen: A small town in Vermont gets a reminder that no one is immune to the epidemic of opiates and a mental health crisis that is plaguing the country.

• Question of the Week: What’s the best book about Rhode Island that you have ever read? Email responses to Dan.McGowan@globe.com and I’ll share the winner on Monday.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to attend a fund-raiser in Providence on Sunday, but it remains unclear if he is planning any public events.

• US Senator Jack Reed is scheduled to speak this afternoon at District Court Judge Mary McElroy’s investiture ceremony as she is sworn in to her spot on the bench. The event is at the Graduate Providence Hotel at 3:30 p.m.

• Tonight at the Convention Center: The Rough & Rowdy amateur boxing competition, hosted by Barstool Sports, starts at 7:30 p.m.

• Also tonight: The Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts is cutting the ribbon on its new building at 275 Westminster Street.

• Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Advertisement

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out .