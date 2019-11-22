PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he’ll consider whether to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the next legislative session.

Massachusetts lawmakers passed a groundbreaking ban Thursday on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, sending it to the governor.

Mattiello, a Democrat, said Thursday the House will address vaping, a “very serious health concern.” He says he anticipates robust committee hearings and looks forward to testimony from medical experts.