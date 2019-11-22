Those items were among the 8 million metric tons of plastic that spill into the ocean every year from land – five grocery bags of plastic every year for each foot of shoreline in the world.

A diver probing the deepest part of the ocean in search of exotic marine life last spring found an unexpectedly familiar sight – a plastic shopping bag and candy wrappers outside the submarine’s window, more than 35,000 feet below the ocean surface in the Marianas Trench.

Much of that trash winds up in the bellies of marine animals and birds, or washes onto our beaches. Rhode Islanders in September joined people around the world in the International Coastal Cleanup to help with the mess.

Advertisement

Plastic also gets into the human food chain. It breaks down into tiny particles in seawater, and those microplastics are consumed by the smallest ocean creatures, which are eaten by larger animals that are in turn consumed by humans.

Scientists predict that plastic in the ocean will outweigh fish by 2050. The massive scale of the pollution is almost unfathomable. While the United States is not without blame, this is a global challenge. More than half of the plastic entering the oceans from land comes from just five developing economies: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Nearly 90 percent comes from ten rivers. That makes this a problem on which we can make significant progress.

Marine plastic debris is one of very few environmental issues with bipartisan support in Congress. My lead partner has been Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska. President Trump signed our Save Our Seas Act into law in October 2018. That legislation gave the federal government authority to declare severe marine debris events and authorized the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help with cleanups. It supported efforts to research debris sources and prevention strategies. And it encouraged trade policy to secure improvements in waste management from the world’s major polluters.

Advertisement

Building on that success, Senator Sullivan and I introduced a second bill, Save Our Seas 2.0, which has significant momentum in the Senate. The legislation will create new programs for domestic marine debris response, including a new Marine Debris Foundation, and a Genius Prize for research into ocean biodegradable packaging and debris cleanup. It will improve waste management and help keep plastic waste out of oceans with grants to upgrade recycling, drinking water, and wastewater infrastructure. And it expands the directives for U.S. diplomats to step up international engagement.

As understanding about marine debris has increased around the world, the Ocean State has led the way. Rhode Island volunteers organized by Save The Bay cleared over 13,000 pounds of debris from the shoreline last year. Communities across the state are limiting single-use plastics. Trash skimmers to remove plastic debris from water have been stationed in Newport Harbor and around Narragansett Bay. While patrons of the Hot Club enjoy a drink on its deck along the Providence River, a newly installed trash skimmer underneath the dock quietly filters up to 150 pounds of trash out of the water every day.

Working together on international, national, and local solutions, we can turn the tide on plastic waste in the oceans. We all have a responsibility to clean up the mess we’ve made and give the oceans their best chance at being vibrant and healthy for our children and grandchildren; and at least in this one area, there is good bipartisan progress.

Advertisement

Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, is a US senator from Rhode Island.