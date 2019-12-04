When you factor in investment income, the company said its net losses dropped to $35 million.

Lifespan attributed the red ink to factors including “a dramatic and unexpected reduction in Medicare rates,” the lasting impact of the closing of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket and the continued loss of specialized medical care to Boston.

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan, the state’s biggest hospital group and largest private employer, on Wednesday reported an operating loss of $55 million and it is offering early retirement packages to employees.

“While the fiscal year 2019 financial results are concerning, as Rhode Island’s largest and most preferred provider of health service, and the state’s largest employer, we are committed to regaining our financial viability,” said Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan.

The company said it is setting a goal of being $1 million in the black in fiscal year 2020. To achieve that goal, it has hired Alvarez and Marsal, a healthcare consulting firm, to conduct a “restructuring effort throughout the system.”

But the bigger news for employees may be that Lifespan is announcing a voluntary early retirement program for eligible staffers, which will go into effect on March 31, 2020. Lifespan had 13,165 employees in 2019, but fewer than 500 are eligible for the early retirement program, a spokesperson said.

Formed in 1994 and based in Providence, Lifespan includes Rhode Island Hospital and its Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, and Bradley Hospital, the nation’s first psychiatric hospital for children. It also includes Newport Hospital, a community hospital offering a broad range of health services, and Gateway Healthcare, the state’s largest provider of community behavioral health care.

“Patients are relying increasingly on the Lifespan system to take care of all of their health needs,” Babineau said. “Rhode Island continues to be a very challenging environment for the health care industry. To succeed, we need to be agile, open to new ideas, and find innovative ways to provide high quality, compassionate care for more patients with less reimbursement. We are committed to doing just that.”

The announcement comes after a proposed merger among Lifespan, Care New England, and Brown University fell apart earlier this year. Care New England pulled out of negotiations to form a local academic health center with Lifespan and Brown in July, less than two months after the three Rhode Island institutions agreed to spend the summer discussing a partnership.

The decision marked a setback for Governor Gina M. Raimondo, who said in June that Massachusetts-based Partners Healthcare would back off its attempt to acquire Care New England to clear the way for local partnership.

In a Globe panel discussion in November, Babineau, Raimondo and Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said they still hope to get another chance to form a Brown, Care New England, Lifespan unified academic medical center.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.