KINGSTON, R.I. — When he was a University of Rhode Island student back in 1965, Alfred J. Verrecchia landed an internship, making $1.25 an hour at a local toy company.

Are you a University of Rhode Island graduate, student, or faculty member? Click here for a subscription offer for you.

That key connection launched a 50-year career that saw Verrecchia become CEO and chairman as the company that became known as Hasbro and emerged as a multi-billion-dollar global toy and entertainment company.

Now retired, Verrecchia and his wife, Geraldine, are making a $15 million gift to boost URI’s College of Business — tying for the second-largest single gift in URI history — and a portion of the money will help students pursuing internships like the one that propelled him.

Advertisement

“I had a great experience at URI, and the College of Business helped me in my career,” Verrecchia told the Globe. “My wife and I are fortunate to have some resources, and the things in the community we would like to support are primarily education and health.”

The gift from the Verrecchias comes less than three months after former CVS chief executive Thomas M. Ryan and his wife gave the largest private donation in URI history — $35 million — to bolster a neuroscience institute, scholarships, and URI basketball. The Ryans had provided a $15 million gift in 2013 to establish the George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience at URI.

The $15 million from the Verrecchias will fund a scholarship for high-achieving students, a fund for students pursuing competitive internships, a faculty chair, and a professorship in artificial intelligence and business analytics, plus an emerging technology fund.

“When we talked about this gift to the university, we wanted to set up a scholarship to attract the best and brightest students from around the country and the world,” Verrecchia said. “And we wanted to set up a fund for students who get internships and need financial help.”

Advertisement

Also, the gift aims to ensure that students have the best instruction in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, he said.

“One of the challenges the university has had — the College of Business included — is we are trying to train students for jobs that don’t exist today,” Verrecchia said. “We want to make sure they have an education that will allow them to transition and be flexible and adaptable to new jobs that are going to come on the scene.”

Verrecchia, 76, who lives in Narragansett, was an accounting major who graduated from URI in 1967 and received a master of business administration degree there in 1972. He is now vice chair of the URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement board.

Verrecchia recalled talking with a URI accounting professor in 1965, telling him that his new wife was pregnant and he needed a part-time job. The professor helped him get an internship at what was then Hassenfeld Brothers. He started in October 1965, making $1.25 an hour.

“I was raking it in,” he joked.

After six months on the job, Verrecchia was hoping for a raise of 10 or 15 cents an hour, but he ended up getting 25 cents more per hour.

“My wife and I blew whole increase on dinner,” he said.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.