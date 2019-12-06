Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Edward Fitzpatrick and I love that the reporters are in his house when George Bailey returns home amid the Building & Loan scandal. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to Edward.Fitzpatrick@Globe.com .

The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led movement to stop climate change, will march to the State House at 1 p.m. today as part of a national “climate strike.” The group also plans to begin a sit-in at Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s office at about 1:20 p.m., pressing the Democratic governor to sign a “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge.”

Sunrise protesters have called for Raimondo to sign “The Green New Deal Pledge.” Raimondo has said she is concerned about climate change but as governor, she said she “has nothing to do with” the federal proposal by US Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Protesters have said Raimondo could back state legislation addressing climate change and asked why she “continues to take money from fossil fuel companies?” The governor says she does not.

On Thursday, Brown University student and Sunrise Providence member Emma Bouton noted, for example, that Raimondo accepted contributions such as $1,000 from Invenergy CEO Michael P. Polsky in 2015 and another $1,000 in 2016, and Invenergy made a failed bid to build a $1-billion fossil fuel-burning power plant in Burrillville. The group wants Raimondo to “pledge not to take contributions over $200 from oil, gas, and coal industry executives, lobbyists or PACs.”

Spokesman Josh Block said Raimondo and members of her cabinet will be meeting with Sunrise Movement leaders this morning “to discuss ways in which they can work together to further expand renewable energy and address the impacts of climate change.”

NEED TO KNOW

• A year ago, the Rhode Island Foundation launched a planning committee to craft a 10-year strategic vision for improving the state’s struggling public schools. On Saturday, more than 300 parents, teachers, students, nonprofit and business leaders will meet at the R.I. Convention Center to brainstorm tactics. Learn more here.

• The Globe’s Emily Sweeney and Amanda Milkovits report on an apparent case of mistaken identity in which a 17-year-old Woonsocket girl was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex, according to police.

• Amanda Milkovits reports that U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith heard arguments Thursday on the state’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit from 14 Rhode Island students and their parents, who claim their education is so inadequate that it violates the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for the students argue that public schools should prepare students to become participants in democracy. Lawyers for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha say the suit against the state should be dismissed because education is about local control. Smith plans to issue a ruling at a later date.

• If you’re like me and wanted to be Dewey Evans when you played the outfield in Little League, you will want to read Dan Shaughnessy’s thoughts on Dwight Evans’s Hall of Fame chances.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

• James Edward Campos , director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity at the U.S. Department of Energy, will deliver the keynote address at the second annual Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce breakfast. The “Cafe con Leche” event runs from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hilton Providence hotel, 21 Atwells Ave., Providence. Ticket information is here.

• The 2019 Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony on the steps of Providence City Hall. Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Brendan Kirby of “The Rhode Show” will illuminate the tree at 6 p.m. Residents can then sing carols and walk to Burnside Park for family-friendly performances, skating, plus the third annual Winter Lights Market.

• Trinity Repertory Company will hold its first Community Sing event, meeting at 5 p.m. at the theater, 201 Washington St., Providence. Jude Sandy, in character as Ebenezer Scrooge, will lead carolers and community choirs down Washington Street for the Providence City Hall tree lighting.

• Growing up in Greenville, I always looked forward to the Lighting of the Green. This year, a parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, leaving from Smithfield High School and ending at the Greenville Common for the lighting of a tall pine -- a Smithfield tradition since the early 1960s.

