A Cranston police officer shot at a suspect in a motor vehicle late Saturday morning, Rhode Island law enforcement officials said.
The incident occurred just over the Providence line on Cranston Street near the intersection of Niantic Avenue at 11:07 a.m., according to a press release issued by the city’s police department.
No one was injured and the suspect was placed under arrest, the statement said.
Police in Cranston and Providence, along with State Police and the Rhode Island attorney general’s office are investigating.
No additional details could be released, according to the release.
