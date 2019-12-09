Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and even I can admit the Patriots got robbed last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you think you know how Rhode Island’s two members of the US House of Representatives feel about impeaching President Trump, think again.

With the House expected to begin drafting articles of impeachment this week, Representatives David Cicilline and James Langevin are taking different approaches when it comes to deciding whether they’ll support removing Trump from office.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Cicilline left open the possibility that lawmakers may include allegations made against Trump in the Mueller report in the articles of impeachment, on top of their claim that the president asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a follow-up email, Cicilline made it clear he intends to vote to impeach Trump, calling the facts against the president “uncontested.”

“Donald Trump abused the power of his office for personal and political gain,” Cicilline said. “His actions damaged our national security, undermined the integrity of the next election, and violated his oath of office.”

So what about Langevin?

“Congressman Langevin will make a decision after the articles are referred to the full House,” said spokesperson Victor Morente. He confirmed that Langevin is still undecided on impeaching the president.

It’s worth noting that Langevin waited until August to announce his support for an impeachment inquiry into Trump, so it’s not entirely surprising to see him holding his cards close to his chest. But it would be downright stunning if he were to defect from the Democrats on impeachment.

As for the upper chamber, US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have said they want to allow the process to play out on the House side. Of course, with Republicans controlling the Senate, it is unlikely Trump will be convicted.

The week’s edition of Ocean State Innovators is with Navyn Salem, founder and CEO of Edesia Nutrition. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

A recent Globe editorial made the case for Ivy League institutions to end their legacy admissions policies. But Brown University professor and Pulitzer Prize winner David Kertzer argues the idea would not address the goal of greater economic diversity.

It looks like Rhode Island television stations have their first local advertising buy in the presidential race. Tom Steyer purchased a dozen 30-second spots with WPRI beginning Nov. 28, according to a filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

The Globe’s editorial board calls for American voters to make climate change a priority at the polls in the 2020 elections.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has a plan for just about everything, but the Globe’s Larry Edelman reports the price tag on the Democratic presidential candidate’s proposals is in the trillions of dollars.

The New York Times is the latest national outlet to profile Representative Cicilline’s effort to regulate the world’s largest tech companies. The Times also ran a story on Brown graduate Rob Sand, the Iowa state auditor whose endorsement is being sought by every Democrat running for president.

The Central Falls City Council is expected to approve an ordinance tonight that would spell out the police department’s policies when it comes to working with federal immigration law enforcement. Most of the ordinance codifies existing policies in departments around the state, but Central Falls would be one of the first communities in Rhode Island to pass an immigration-related ordinance.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections has a lengthy agenda for its afternoon meeting, including another discussion about its plan to move to a new headquarters in Cranston. The board is also set to discuss the possibility of hiring a consultant to help it craft a social media policy for its members and staff.

Governor Gina Raimondo and first gentleman Andy Moffit will be at Rhode Island PBS this morning to promote a mental health awareness campaign that is set to launch.

A House advisory committee on veterans’ affairs is scheduled to meet at the State House this morning at 10.

