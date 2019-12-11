A World War I veteran from Rhode Island was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal Wednesday from the US Coast Guard more than a century after he was killed in action.

Charles Parkin of Newport, who enlisted when he was 17, was a crew member aboard the USS Tampa, one of six Coast Guard cutters assigned to the Navy, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The ship had completed its 19th convoy in the European Theater on Sept. 26, 1918, and was sailing through the Bristol Channel when it was struck by a torpedo fired by the German submarine UB-91, according to the Coast Guard Historian’s Office.