A World War I veteran from Rhode Island was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal Wednesday from the US Coast Guard more than a century after he was killed in action.
Charles Parkin of Newport, who enlisted when he was 17, was a crew member aboard the USS Tampa, one of six Coast Guard cutters assigned to the Navy, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
The ship had completed its 19th convoy in the European Theater on Sept. 26, 1918, and was sailing through the Bristol Channel when it was struck by a torpedo fired by the German submarine UB-91, according to the Coast Guard Historian’s Office.
Advertisement
The ship exploded and sank in just under three minutes. All 130 crew members, including 111 Coast Guardsmen, died. It was the largest loss of life for the Coast Guard during World War I, the historian’s office said.
The Coast Guard authorized the posthumous awarding of the Purple Heart Medal to the crew of USS Tampa in 1999, according to the release.
Parkin’s two nieces, Frances Sisson and Joan Toste, and great nephew Tom Worthington, accepted the award on his behalf during a ceremony Wednesday at Coast Guard Station Castle Hill in Newport, R.I.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.