Do you have a question for Rhode Island’s congressional delegation? E-mail it to Dan.McGowan@globe.com and we’ll consider it in future editions.

We’re launching a weekly feature that will hold our leaders accountable and highlight the work of US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representatives James Langevin and David Cicilline. We’ll also ask each of them to answer a different policy-related question every week.

PROVIDENCE — From covering pivotal hearings and key votes to fund-raisers and political maneuvering, the Globe wants to keep a close eye on what Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is doing here and in Washington.

Representative David Cicilline

Rhode Island’s junior congressman grabbed a bunch of attention during the House Judiciary Committee’s debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, urging his colleagues on the other side of the aisle to “wake up” and “find the courage to do what the evidence requires and the Constitution demands: to put our country above your party.” Cicilline also held a conference call with reporters to discuss a bill House Democrats are backing that they say would lower prescription drug costs by allowing the government to negotiate with drug companies on the price of their medications for Medicare. It also aims to limit out-of-pocket costs of Medicare enrollees. The bill won approval in the House but is not expected to be approved by the Senate.

Question of the week: Do you support Medicare for all?

“There are a number of proposals pending in Congress introduced by House Democrats that expand coverage and build upon the success of the Affordable Care Act, including a proposal for a public option, allowing folks to buy into Medicare, lowering the age for eligibility for Medicare, and Medicare for All,” spokesperson Richard Luchette said in a prepared statement. “As these ideas are developed and considered, Congressman will support any effort that expands access and reduces costs for Rhode Island families.“

Representative James Langevin

After initially saying earlier this week that he was undecided on impeachment, Langevin said he would join his Democratic colleagues in seeking to oust Trump from office. He also voted in favor of the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, named after the recently deceased congressman. Early in the week, Langevin announced his support for the National Defense Authorization Act, even as some critics called the measure a win for Republicans. In a statement, Langevin said the act “continues to show support for our service members with a pay raise and demonstrates a strong commitment to families by providing federal workers with paid parental leave.”

Question of the week: Do you support Medicare for all?

“Congressman Langevin joined his colleagues in introducing the Medicare for All Act of 2019,” spokesman Victor Morente said in a prepared statement. “He is an original cosponsor of the bill and values the prioritization of long-term services and supports for people with disabilities. He has heard directly from constituents in his district of the need and remains committed to reform that will expand access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Senator Jack Reed

The Senate Committee on Armed Services, on which Reed serves as ranking member, held a closed-door meeting Wednesday to discuss the country’s strategy in Afghanistan with General Austin S. Miller and Randall G. Schriver, an assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. The senator also attended a Banking Committee oversight hearing on the Securities and Exchange Commission, at which SEC chairman Jay Clayton made it clear the agency does not plan to place a cap on potential awards to whistle-blowers.

Question of the week: Do you support Medicare for all?

“Senator Reed has long supported the public option as a way to give every American the kind of care that Medicare successfully provides to over 200,000 Rhode Islanders already,” spokesman Chip Unruh said in a prepared statement.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

The senator took center stage Wednesday when he grilled the Department of Justice’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, on the findings in his report on the Russia investigation involving the 2016 presidential campaign. Horowitz testified the FBI had good reason to launch its investigation, but the agency made several errors as it conducted the probe. Although Whitehouse hasn’t endorsed a candidate for president, he tweeted his support for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to create a “blue new deal” as part of her proposal to address climate change.

Question of the week: Do you support Medicare for all?

“The path to Medicare for All has to be warm and welcoming, with no one feeling pushed or shoved,” Whitehouse said in a prepared statement. “That requires important conversations with veterans to assure them their VA benefits are safe; with Medicare Advantage recipients about protecting Medicare Advantage; with union members about honoring their health and welfare plans; with folks who like getting their health insurance through work; and with advocates who’ve won state Medicaid coverage for specific conditions. Rushing into this without these conversations would be a big mistake.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.