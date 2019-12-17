A spokesperson for the district confirmed former interim superintendent Dorothy Smith will return to her leadership position. She currently oversees the city’s elementary schools.

Interim Superintendent Frances Gallo is set to depart from her post Friday, in part because her existing retirement agreement only allows her to work 90 business days during the school year.

PROVIDENCE — Get ready for another new school chief in Providence.

Gallo has worked 80 business days this year, and she is “reserving 10 days to work with the commissioner and incoming leadership in 2020,” a district spokesperson said. Gallo retired as superintendent of Central Falls schools in 2015.

She came out of retirement to be interim Providence superintendent over the summer and was tasked with leading the district while the state formalized a plan to take control of Providence schools.

The state officially took over Nov. 1, but Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has not appointed a turnaround superintendent. She said last week that she was in the final stages of making a decision.

“Dr. Gallo has been a critical partner for us, not just in maintaining day to day operations for Providence schools, but also in helping to drive the turnaround work forward,” said Meg Geoghegan, a spokesperson for the commissioner. “We are so grateful to Dr. Gallo for coming out of retirement to serve the students, families, and educators of Providence, and for ensuring a smooth, successful start to the school year.”

