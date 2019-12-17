While most Rhode Island school districts opted to keep students home Tuesday, the largest school system in the state is drawing criticism on social media for choosing to go with normal hours.

PROVIDENCE – If you were expecting a snow day today, chances are you got one.

“Not sure what the chain of command is for this decision, but it is dangerous on the roads and sidewalks,” Jeremy Sencer, the vice president of the Providence Teachers Union, tweeted Tuesday morning. “Much worse than snow. I hope the @pvdschoolsstudents and community members are safe.”

There was little snow accumulation by the times school buses hit the roads Tuesday, but freezing rain and slippery conditions made for a treacherous commute throughout much of Southern New England.

“The decision is made based on the forecast and timing in conjunction with the Providence Public School Department after assessing our joint ability to clear the streets and sidewalks for commuters and students,” said Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The state of Rhode Island took control of Providence schools on Nov. 1, but Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has allowed the Elorza administration to make the call on snow days.

Nearly all of Providence’s neighboring districts – Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Pawtucket – all closed schools Tuesday. North Providence schools were open.

Providence officials have long maintained a preference to keep school open during minor storms, in part because many students rely on the nutritional meals they receive during the day.

