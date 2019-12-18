Answer: I just don’t think anyone should serve as long as I served. There is an issue in Rhode Island where people serve over their terms. I have served three five-year terms, and the statute envisions two. I can’t in good conscience enter a fourth term. So I wrote a letter to the governor saying: “I am taking it upon myself to end my service after three full terms. It would be good practice, I think, to have a more systematic method of identifying and replacing people who have served on boards and commissions well over the terms provided by statute. That’s my friendly advice on the way out.”

PROVIDENCE -- Ross E. Cheit is about to complete his 15th and final year on the Rhode Island Ethics Commission, including his eighth year as chairman. So the Globe asked Cheit, a professor of political science at Brown University, to answer a few questions about the state of the state’s ethics and his experience in this key watchdog role.

Q: How did you get involved with the Ethics Commission in the first place?

A: I was nominated by Governor (Donald) Carcieri based on Senate Republican Leader (Dennis) Algiere’s recommendation. The whole story is that Jeff Grybowski was one of my students at Brown University, and he did his thesis about the Rhode Island Ethics Commission under my supervision as an undergraduate student. Then he became Governor Carcieri’s chief of staff. So at some point, there were two vacancies on the Ethics Commission, and Common Cause (Rhode Island) was pressuring for appointments. So Grybowski suggested me.

Q: What were some of the more high-profile cases that came before the Ethics Commission during your tenure?

A: We have had complaints involving Governor Carcieri, Governor (Gina) Raimondo, Lieutenant Governor (Daniel) McKee, House Speaker (Gordon) Fox, Senate President (William) Irons, Senate President (Joseph) Montalbano, Supreme Court Justice (Francis) Flaherty. We never had (Providence Mayor Vincent) Cianci, and I am grateful for that. At the time that he was being tried (for racketeering conspiracy), people talked about bringing a complaint before the Ethics Commission if he ended up being acquitted. The commission has a power it has never used — to remove people from office — and I worried that if Cianci had been acquitted, we would have been asked to remove him from office. That is not a decision anyone would have wanted to make.

Q: What is the state of the state’s governmental ethics?

A: We have one of the strongest ethics commissions in the country, as far as the powers it has and being meaningfully staffed. You can have a good commission on paper, but if you don’t have investigators or lawyers, it’s not effective. This commission has very good lawyers and three full-time investigators, so it can really look into complicated matters and investigate them well.

Q: How much difference has the Ethics Commission made?

A: The Ethics Commission regulates the low road — it regulates bad practices. You can’t have a code saying people must act with integrity. In a state where people are concerned and don’t necessarily trust their government, you want to know there is regulation of the low road. But I think what people might care about the most is that their leaders embody the high road values of courage, honesty, and integrity, and no commission can require or regulate those things.

Q: What was the most memorable case you handled on the Ethics Commission?

A: In the (Senate President William) Irons case, the state Supreme Court said the commission couldn’t regulate state legislators because it was not clear, when the commission was created, that we were amending the state Constitution’s “speech-in-debate” clause — a clause no one had ever talked about. When the commission was created, all the discussion included the legislature. So it was really important that (in November 2016) voters reinstated full jurisdiction over legislators. During the seven years we didn’t have it, some thought we’d never get it back. So it pleases me a great deal to know I am leaving with that jurisdiction intact. There was never any doubt in my mind that is what the people wanted.

Q: What did your receive the most criticism about as Ethics Commission chairman?

A: We get heat when people make mistakes on financial disclosure forms and say, “I didn’t know, I didn’t do it intentionally.” They find it hard to believe they are being fined for making a mistake. But if we really had to prove that mistakes were intentional before any consequences, then I don’t think we would get very good compliance with the ethics code. One thing that has improved is people are filing the forms. The commission does a great job of education. The whole purpose is to get people to file, not to punish.

Q: How do you respond to criticism of the commission’s decision to put a moratorium on ethics complaints during the 90 days leading up to elections?

A: Some believed the moratorium would keep important information from coming out. If that were true, there would be complaints filed right after elections, and that hasn’t happened. People were timing complaints shortly before the elections. Now, you can still file complaints months before an election, but that gives the other side a chance to answer. Think of (former FBI Director James) Comey — what if the FBI had a clear rule about not dropping something right before an election?

Q: What is one thing you learned during your 15 years that didn’t know before?

A: I learned that local politics can be very contentious. We get a lot of zoning board matters and very bitter disputes at the town level. I’m not sure I fully saw that coming.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.