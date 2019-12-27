Earlier this year, the state unveiled a plan to build a tunnel on the Washington Street side of Kennedy Plaza with the goal reducing the number of buses and cars in the area. In an interview on Christmas Eve, Elorza said he initially supported the concept because he wants to connect Burnside Park and Kennedy Plaza to build a larger public space, but he does not believe a tunnel will be included in the final design.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island officials are unlikely to move forward with a plan to build an underground bus tunnel in downtown Providence, but the bus hub in Kennedy Plaza is still on track for a significant makeover, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“It’s looking unlikely, from an engineering standpoint, that that’s going to accomplish our goal, so it’s back to the drawing board,” Elorza said. He said the state is in the process of conducting a traffic study to determine next steps.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said “stakeholder outreach and discussions” is ongoing. The state initially hoped to select a developer for the project by the end of the year, but that hasn’t happened.

The proposed tunnel was part of a broader redevelopment plan for Kennedy Plaza, which is located across from City Hall and serves as the central bus hub in Providence.

The state and Elorza’s office have also said they want to move most of the bus stops out of the plaza and establish bus berths nearly the Garrahy Judicial Complex at the corner of Dorrance and Dyer streets. A separate bus hub is envisioned on state-owned land near Davol Square and Eddy Street.

“What I’ve always wanted to Kennedy Plaza is for both sides of Kennedy Plaza to be together,” Elorza said.

The price tag on the renovation of Kennedy Plaza remains unclear, but Governor Gina Raimondo’s office has said the state would use most of a $35 million infrastructure bond that voters approved in 2014 to fund the project.

The idea for a tunnel was strongly supported by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino, a real estate mogul whose office overlooks Kennedy Plaza. He has called the current version of the plaza a “disaster,” in part because it attracts loiterers.

But leaders of the Providence Foundation, a downtown business group, have called on the state and the city to abandon the tunnel plan, citing concerns about cost and maintenance. The foundation does support other public transit upgrades in and around the plaza.

Elorza said he remains confident the plaza will be redeveloped before he leaves office. He said he is already thinking about ways to attract more visitors to the area, including offering programs for families and potentially a small area for children to play in water.

“Last time it was redone, everyone looked and said, ‘that’s it?’” Elorza said. “The goal is for it to look and feel very different than it was before, and we want it to be a park.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.