The .22 caliber gun was spotted Sunday in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Airport police were contacted and after questioning, the man was arrested.

It was the second gun found at T.F. Green’s security checkpoint this month, and the third this year, according to the TSA. Last year, agency officers found four firearms at the airport’s checkpoint.

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested at T.F. Green International Airport over the weekend after officers found a handgun in his carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Monday.

The man, identified by the Rhode Island Airport Corp., as Richard L. Lowry, 56, of Sebastian, Florida, was released on $5,000 bond and allowed to leave the state. He is charged with carrying a gun without a license and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

He did not enter a plea and no defense attorney was listed in online court records. He’s due back in court March 30.

He told officials he did not know how the handgun ended up in his luggage.

In a separate incident, the TSA said a New Hampshire man was caught trying to bring a loaded semi-automatic handgun onto a plane at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday.

TSA officers spotted the .45-caliber handgun when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with one bullet in the chamber, the TSA said in a statement. An additional magazine was also found. In all, there were 14 bullets, the statement said.

TSA officers contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who took the handgun and detained the man for questioning.

The man, whose name has not been released, is a resident of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The TSA has now found 18 guns at Logan checkpoints this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.