A 54-year-old Pawtucket, R.I., woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Wednesday evening with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, local police said.
Detective Sergeant Christopher LeFort said the woman was found in a home on Baxter Street around 8:15 p.m. and taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have information about her condition.
Police are investigating the attack. LeFort said there had been no arrests by late Wednesday night.
