This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Nich Haber, founder and president of New England Distance and Certiport ’s director of STEM and Career and Technical Education.

The Boston Globe has launched a weekly Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses, conducting ground-breaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Edward Fitzpatrick at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .

Question: What kind of work is New England Distance doing with public schools in Rhode Island?

Answer: New England Distance partners with urban public schools to create opportunities for kids to play sports that were previously unavailable to them. We started in Woonsocket, where the city had to cut middle school sports back in 2009 because of budget shortfalls. We started cross-country and track-and-field programs for the Woonsocket middle schools in the 2013-14 school year and have been going strong ever since. The students are coached by the New England Distance athletes -- post-collegiate elite runners training to chase their Olympic dreams. We have an athlete-in-residence fellowship program that provides runners with housing, coaching, and a travel stipend. As part of the deal, the athletes are matched with a middle school and given the job to coach cross-country and track programs.

Q: How do you measure whether the New England Distance program is making a difference in middle school students’ lives?

Advertisement

A: We focus on physical health and academics for the youth who participate in our programs. Recently, we have had a renewed emphasis on tracking data on measurable outcomes. Our new executive director, Ned Fischer, has done a great job gathering data on our youth participants, including metrics on physical and mental health as well as academics and attendance. We’re hosting a public event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rhode Runner (657 North Main St., Providence) where Ned will talk about some of our initial findings. This would be a great time for anyone interested to meet our athletes and learn more about the program.

Advertisement

Q: What are some of the recent accomplishments of the post-collegiate athletes in training with New England Distance?

A: In December, three of our athletes (Aaron Dinzeo, Katrina Spratford, Henry Sterling) qualified for the Olympic trials in the marathon. Two of our athlete-in-residence fellowship alumni (Obsie Birru and Jim Spisak) already qualified, so we could have up to five New England Distance-affiliated runners (plus board member Molly Huddle) competing for the coveted spots on Team USA at the trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29 (Leap Day). To date, we’ve had four athletes named to five Team USA teams. Recently, Jesse Young and Henry Sterling finished first and second at the USATF New England Cross-Country Championship in the men’s race, and Caitlin Marino took third in the women’s competition.

Q: What kind of experience and speed do you have on the New England Distance board of directors?

A: We have a great board that includes Bob Rothenberg, New England Distance’s co-founder and Brown University’s former track and cross-country coach. In Rhode Island, any place where running and community come together, Bob and his wife, Anne, are pretty much the main catalysts. Olympian Molly Huddle is very actively engaged with us. Every year she hosts a cross-country race, the Fall Comers 5K, in Roger Williams Park that benefits our programming. Her husband, Kurt Benninger, is the head coach of our elite team. The rest of our board are accomplished professionals and active fitness runners who care very much about our Rhode Island communities.

Advertisement

Q: What does Certiport do and what is your role?

A: My full-time job is director of STEM and CTE at Certiport, a Pearson VUE Company. I am equally passionate about the work I do there. Pearson is the world’s leading learning company. The division where I work, Certiport, develops, distributes and manages industry-recognized certifications that empower students to have work-ready skills when they graduate. I am responsible for four programs, including Apple, Intuit, the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) Certification, and the IC3 Digital Literacy Certification. Certiport sets the learning standards for these subjects, and I support my colleagues’ efforts to have these standards accepted by educational institutions around the world. This year, I coordinated with a local Egyptian partner to host a summit on entrepreneurship education in Cairo to support the University of Alexandria’s decision to use Certiport’s ESB for its more than 160,000 students.

Q: What is the significance of digital literacy today?

A: There is an assumption that because young people have grown up in a digital age, they are born understanding the Internet and computing. But this is a big myth. The lack of formal education on the subject is turning our students into consumers of tech and not engaged users. The IC3 program aims to solve that. It is a competency-based program that defines what you need to know to be ready for school or ready for work in any job that requires a computer. These days, that is just about every job -- whether you work in an office or under the hood of a car. The IC3 program celebrates student achievement in learning with a formal certification that can be honored for college credit or help put a resume at the top of the stack of a potential employer.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.