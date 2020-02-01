Nunez-Feliz is also facing multiple other charges, including distribution of a Class A substance, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, police said.

Jose Nunez-Feliz, 25, and Esmelin Fajardo, 33, each were charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, Worcester police said in a statement Saturday.

Two Providence men are facing heroin trafficking charges after one of them rammed his car into a police cruiser and the back of a building following an alleged drug deal on Friday, Worcester police said.

Police said they recovered over 400 grams of heroin during the investigation.

Officers witnessed Nunez-Feliz be involved in an alleged drug deal near Fifth Avenue and Millbury Street in Worcester, police said.

Officers followed him a couple of blocks away to South Maxwell Court, where an officer attempted to approach his car, according to the statement.

Nunez-Feliz then allegedly accelerated in reverse while he was ordered to stop, police said.

“He ignored all commands continuing on at a high rate of speed,” police said. Nunez-Feliz then allegedly “smashed” his car into the side of the police cruiser and sped away from the scene, police said.

He was arrested by State Police after his car “came to a rest after crashing into the rear of a building on Maxwell Street,” police said.

Officers found 39 knotted baggies of heroin in his car and another 12 baggies in his pocket, according to the statement.

Police said they later witnessed Fajardo enter a first floor apartment, exit a short time later, and then run while holding something in his pocket once he spotted them surveilling 26 Jefferson St. in Worcester.

Officers said they stopped Fajardo and found 340 grams of heroin behind a building on Jefferson Street .

A search for the Jefferson Street apartment turned up multiple bags of heroin, digital scales, cash drug paraphernalia, paperwork, and other items related to drug trafficking, police said.

