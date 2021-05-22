Promises made
Amid the protests after George Floyd's murder, institutions and leaders across the nation vowed to confront systemic racism and help create a more equitable society. The Globe this week asks: How many of those promises were kept?
I, Too, Rage America
Some bold local police reform efforts follow Floyd’s death, but change at national level remains elusive
After George Floyd, unrest, reckonings, dreams
Leaders said a reckoning following George Floyd’s death would bring change to Boston police. The jury remains out
Companies take on the challenge of increasing diversity, aiding Black-owned businesses
Boston’s sports teams joined the cause with actions, not just words
At cultural institutions that pledged to diversify staff, hiring — and change — have been slow