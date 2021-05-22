fb-pixel Skip to main content

Promises made

Amid the protests after George Floyd's murder, institutions and leaders across the nation vowed to confront systemic racism and help create a more equitable society. The Globe this week asks: How many of those promises were kept?

Protesters took to the streets after the killing of George Floyd.
By Jeneé Osterheldt

I, too, rage America

A year after the murder of George Floyd, it still hurts like hell. This is what it feels like to be seen as a problem.

Protesters kneeled in front of New York City Police Department officers before being arrested for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street on June 3, 2020 in New York.
Some bold local police reform efforts follow Floyd’s death, but change at national level remains elusive
One year ago, amid worldwide protests after George Floyd’s murder, institutions and leaders across the nation vowed to do more to address systemic racism and create a more equitable society. The Globe this week revisits some of those pledges to find out: What has been done?

Activists pleaded with the Boston police to "take a knee" as they participated in a demonstration outside the Forest Hills T Station on June 2, 2020. The rally and vigil honored George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and local victims of police brutality.
Leaders said the reckoning following George Floyd’s death would bring change to Boston police. The jury remains out
While George Floyd’s murder has no doubt sparked a push for police reform nationwide, the tangible effects haven’t always been easy to discern in Boston, a city that has long struggled with race, and where police reform efforts have often fallen by the wayside.

People paid their respects at the mural of George Floyd at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis.
After George Floyd, unrest, reckonings, dreams
The little daughter of the murdered Minnesotan said her father, in his suffering, had “changed the world.” Those tracking the stubborn arc of our racist history can only hope she’s right.

From left, Daniel Acheampong, Tia Thomson and Yasmin Cruz, Co-founders of Visible Hands VC, are photographed at the Bank of America branch in Nubian Square. The bank has made equity investments in minority-owned venture capital firms like theirs. Not shown is Justin Kang.
Companies take on the challenge of increasing diversity, aiding Black-owned businesses
A year ago Corporate America issued statements and collectively pledged billions of dollars to help erase racial inequities. How companies have deployed the money is proving to be as crucial as how much they’ve promised, or even how much they’ve given out so far.

The Celtics kneeled during the national anthem before a game at TD Garden in January.
Boston’s sports teams joined the cause with actions, not just words
Teams and athletes backed up their initial statements calling for change and pledging, in varying degrees, to be a part of it with concrete initiatives in the name of social justice and racial equity.

At Boston Ballet, three of 11 hires from June 2020 to the beginning of May 2021 were people of color.
At cultural institutions that pledged to diversify staff, hiring — and change — have been slow
Arts and entertainment organizations that promised to be more inclusive amid last year’s racial justice protests say the pandemic has limited their progress.