Across Massachusetts, the odds of public high school graduates earning degrees vary considerably based on zip code as well as by race, ethnicity, family income, and special learning need -- even among graduates who attended the same high school.

The first-of-its-kind data from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education marks the first time Massachusetts has generated this information to judge how well or not high schools are preparing kids for college.

The Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science, a statewide magnet school in Worcester, came out on top, with 90 percent of its graduates in 2010 earning college degrees. (The school’s admission criteria considers a student’s academic record.)