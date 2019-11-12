Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a silver pickup truck as part the investigation into the death of a Boston delivery driver found shot and killed on the side of Route 103 earlier this month.
The truck is believed to be a 2016 or newer, standard edition Toyota Tacoma SR5 with a tonneau cover and a bug visor, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post.
Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, of Boston, was found dead inside a Katsiroubas Bros. Produce truck in Rockingham on Friday, Nov. 1, according to previous Globe reporting.
Advertisement
The occupant or occupants of the silver pickup truck were passing through the area near the time of the shooting and may be witnesses, according to state police.
On Nov. 8, Vermont State Police conducted a detail near Rockingham Road that coincided with the time and day that the shooting occurred. Troopers hoped to identify any drivers who make regular trips through the area, officials said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.