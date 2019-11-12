Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a silver pickup truck as part the investigation into the death of a Boston delivery driver found shot and killed on the side of Route 103 earlier this month.

The truck is believed to be a 2016 or newer, standard edition Toyota Tacoma SR5 with a tonneau cover and a bug visor, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post.

Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, of Boston, was found dead inside a Katsiroubas Bros. Produce truck in Rockingham on Friday, Nov. 1, according to previous Globe reporting.