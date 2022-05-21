Latest weather stories
State fire marshal issues home safety tips ahead of scorching weekendAir conditioners and other large appliances should be plugged into wall outlets rather than extension cords, which can start a housefire, Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Friday. Electrical fires are the second most common cause of fire deaths and the third most common kind of household fire in Massachusetts, he said.
Boston's 7-day weather forecast
81°Sunny
HIGH 85° / LOW 66°
- feels like89°F
- humidity68%
- precipitation21%
- wind8 MPH S
- visibility10 MI
Hourly Forecast
With extreme heat increasingly in the forecast, how can we adapt?
Dave Epstein | Forecast
Prepare for a scorcher. We could even break the all-time record for the month of May.
Temperatures will steadily rise through the day on Saturday and stay high Sunday.
Dave Epstein | Forecast
Enjoy the perfect weather before heat arrives on Saturday
Get ready for some near-record heat this weekend.
Thunderstorms are rolling across Mass. Monday evening. These maps show what to expect.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts until 11 p.m. Monday as storms make their way across the region.
Photos: Last night’s lunar eclipse dazzles earthbound viewers
The vibrant night sky display captivated viewers all over the world.
Forecast | Dave Epstein
With record-tying heat behind us, an eclipse loomed on Sunday night
There are quite a few things to talk about, even with the record-tying heat yesterday now behind us. Boston reached 86 degrees, which was the same as the record temperature for the date set back in 1879.
Dave Epstein | Forecast
Warmth and humidity here to stay throughout weekend
By the time we get to the middle of summer most of us are at least acclimated somewhat to temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. But this early in the season you might be feeling like it’s a bit much.
Scientists unveil first-ever picture of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way
A team of scientists that included researchers from Harvard on Thursday unveiled the first-ever picture of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Forecast | Dave Epstein
As warm weather establishes itself, so does a bit of a dry spell
The lack of rain just means there’s a lot of pollen in the air in Greater Boston and you may notice it’s a little dusty. But if you’re a gardener, whether you’re trying to start a lawn or a bunch of seeds, it’s been really quite difficult.