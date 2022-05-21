fb-pixel Skip to main content

This weekend’s heat could break records. These maps show what to expect.
Temperatures in most parts of Massachusetts are expected to reach the mid- and upper-90s on Saturday and Sunday, and heat advisories are in place for many locations.

State fire marshal issues home safety tips ahead of scorching weekend
Air conditioners and other large appliances should be plugged into wall outlets rather than extension cords, which can start a housefire, Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Friday. Electrical fires are the second most common cause of fire deaths and the third most common kind of household fire in Massachusetts, he said.

Live weather updates from Boston-area meteorologists
With severe weather in the forecast, here’s a look at what to expect, according to Boston-area meteorologists.

Boston's 7-day weather forecast

todayMay 21
Intermittent Clouds
Intermittent clouds75 °/70 °
sunMay 22
Partly Sunny
Partly sunny93 °/62 °
monMay 23
Intermittent Clouds
Intermittent clouds67 °/54 °
tuesMay 24
Mostly Sunny
Mostly sunny60 °/52 °
wedMay 25
Intermittent Clouds
Intermittent clouds64 °/53 °
thursMay 26
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms65 °/61 °
friMay 27
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms71 °/59 °

Explore our Climate section

Our new initiative seeks to shine light on obstacles to decisive action, illuminate paths toward solutions, and hold to account elected leaders responsible for guiding us to a better future.

81°Sunny

HIGH 85° / LOW 66°

Sunny
  • feels like89°F
  • humidity68%
  • precipitation21%
  • wind8 MPH S
  • visibility10 MI

Hourly Forecast

Mostly Cloudy79°21%5PM
Intermittent Clouds82°0%6PM
Intermittent Clouds83°0%7PM
Partly Sunny86°0%8PM

Hot weather resources

Heat hacks: 12 tips and tricks to keep your house cool

We’ve compiled some tips on how to beat the heat and keep your home as cool as possible during the blistering hot weather.

How to live without air conditioning

Could Americans kick our addiction to cool? Maybe more happily than we think.

Stuck in a home without air conditioning? Here’s how to stay cool

A little savvy about when to open windows and when to keep them closed with curtains drawn goes a long way.

With extreme heat increasingly in the forecast, how can we adapt?

As climate change progresses, heat waves like the one that has settled over New England this week are expected to become even more common. Chelsea hopes to significantly reduce extreme heat with some carefully selected low-tech strategies that can be exported to other communities.

Boston’s ‘heat islands’ turn lower-income neighborhoods from hot to insufferable

In a recent city report, officials noted that temperatures in leafier neighborhoods are often significantly lower than in more densely populated areas.

Things to do

Need to beat this weekend’s heat? Head to one of these 75+ spray fountains

Dozens of spray parks in Greater Boston are already open for the season — just in time for this weekend's scorcher.

DIY recipes for fans of Fudgsicles, Popsicles, and Creamsicles

These easy recipes let you fill your freezer with the cool, sweet taste of summer.

A guide to some of the best beaches in Greater Boston

If venturing slightly outside the city limits is within your wherewithal, we’ve rounded up a few destinations worth checking out.

