Biden’s Super Tuesday roll continues as AP projects win in Mass.

Establishing a formidable challenge to Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, former vice president Joe Biden notched victories in eight states on Super Tuesday, capitalizing on the momentum he built after dominating the South Carolina contest on Saturday, though the delegate-rich states of Texas and California had yet to weigh in.
Latest updates from the Super Tuesday races

Texas

91.87% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

33.6%656,568 votes

Bernie Sanders
30.0%585,036 votesMichael Bloomberg
14.7%287,628 votesElizabeth Warren
11.6%226,611 votesPete Buttigieg
4.2%81,636 votes

Biden
Bloomberg
Buttigieg
Gabbard
Klobuchar
Sanders
Steyer
Warren
Other

Massachusetts

91.26% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

33.7%428,274 votes

Bernie Sanders
26.6%337,930 votesElizabeth Warren
21.2%269,887 votesMichael Bloomberg
11.7%149,381 votesPete Buttigieg
2.7%34,183 votes

Analysis

After a disappointing Super Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren’s path to the nomination is narrower than ever

Warren ended a disappointing Super Tuesday not in a state that had just voted, but in one that votes next week, pressing on with a campaign that her aides have insisted would still have a way forward.

Biden stuns with Mass. victory
Massachusetts voters surged to the polls Tuesday in an unusually volatile Democratic presidential primary race that left Senator Elizabeth Warren in danger of earning the ignominy of losing her home state.

Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results, AP source says
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess on Wednesday whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday’s primaries.

Utah

71.03% Reporting

Bernie Sanders

Bernie SandersDeclared Winner

34.6%60,612 votes

Joe Biden
17.1%30,002 votesMichael Bloomberg
16.9%29,561 votesElizabeth Warren
15.4%26,904 votesPete Buttigieg
9.9%17,400 votes

North Carolina

100.0% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

43.0%568,581 votes

Bernie Sanders
24.1%318,872 votesMichael Bloomberg
13.0%171,823 votesElizabeth Warren
10.5%138,502 votes

California

77.52% Reporting

Bernie SandersBernie Sanders
32.9%908,466 votesJoe BidenJoe Biden
24.2%667,635 votesMichael BloombergMichael Bloomberg
14.9%411,475 votesElizabeth WarrenElizabeth Warren
12.1%334,416 votesPete ButtigiegPete Buttigieg
6.8%187,122 votes

All results

7 p.m.

Virginia: Biden wins

Vermont: Sanders wins

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina: Biden wins

8 p.m.

Massachusetts: Biden wins

Maine: In progress

Tennessee: Biden wins

Alabama: Biden wins

Oklahoma: Biden wins

Texas: Biden wins

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas: Biden wins

9 p.m.

Minnesota: Biden wins

Colorado: Sanders wins

10 p.m.

Utah: Sanders wins

11 p.m.

California: In progress

Virginia

100.0% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

53.3%705,834 votes

Bernie Sanders
23.1%305,922 votesElizabeth Warren
10.8%142,568 votesMichael Bloomberg
9.7%127,980 votes

Vermont

100.0% Reporting

Bernie Sanders

Bernie SandersDeclared Winner

50.7%79,980 votes

Joe Biden
22.0%34,734 votesElizabeth Warren
12.6%19,816 votesMichael Bloomberg
9.4%14,843 votes

Maine

83.19% Reporting

Joe BidenJoe Biden
33.9%63,519 votesBernie SandersBernie Sanders
33.1%61,989 votesElizabeth WarrenElizabeth Warren
16.0%29,915 votesMichael BloombergMichael Bloomberg
11.9%22,347 votes

Tennessee

97.66% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

41.5%202,473 votes

Bernie Sanders
24.7%120,636 votesMichael Bloomberg
15.9%77,417 votesElizabeth Warren
10.1%49,115 votes

Alabama

96.93% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

63.2%286,630 votes

Bernie Sanders
16.6%75,326 votesMichael Bloomberg
11.6%52,844 votesElizabeth Warren
5.8%26,125 votes

Arkansas

100.0% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

40.5%92,584 votes

Bernie Sanders
22.4%51,117 votesMichael Bloomberg
16.7%38,212 votesElizabeth Warren
10.0%22,860 votes

Oklahoma

100.0% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

38.7%117,552 votes

Bernie Sanders
25.4%77,302 votesMichael Bloomberg
13.9%42,243 votesElizabeth Warren
13.4%40,676 votes

Colorado

69.28% Reporting

Bernie Sanders

Bernie SandersDeclared Winner

36.2%273,044 votes

Joe Biden
23.2%175,278 votesMichael Bloomberg
20.9%157,592 votesElizabeth Warren
17.2%130,126 votes

Minnesota

100.0% Reporting

Joe Biden

Joe BidenDeclared Winner

38.6%287,426 votes

Bernie Sanders
29.9%222,527 votesElizabeth Warren
15.4%114,759 votesMichael Bloomberg
8.3%62,058 votes

