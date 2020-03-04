Update in 16
91.87% Reporting
33.6%656,568 votes
Update in 16
91.26% Reporting
33.7%428,274 votes
71.03% Reporting
34.6%60,612 votes
100.0% Reporting
43.0%568,581 votes
77.52% Reporting
Update in 16
100.0% Reporting
53.3%705,834 votes
Update in 15
100.0% Reporting
50.7%79,980 votes
Update in 16
83.19% Reporting
Update in 15
97.66% Reporting
41.5%202,473 votes
Update in 16
96.93% Reporting
63.2%286,630 votes
Update in 16
100.0% Reporting
40.5%92,584 votes
Update in 16
100.0% Reporting
38.7%117,552 votes
Update in 16
69.28% Reporting
36.2%273,044 votes
Update in 16
100.0% Reporting
38.6%287,426 votes
See the full results of the Democratic presidential primary race in Alabama.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in Arkansas.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in Oklahoma.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in Minnesota.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in Colorado.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in California.
See the full results of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in Utah.
The former New York City mayor made his comments after the Massachusetts senator attacked him at the last two Democratic debates.