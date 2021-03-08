The Battle for the GOP
Biden, House Democrats take different paths on GOP extremes
As the Republican Party convulses in the wake of Donald Trump’s loss and signs of extremism among some in its base, President Biden and the White House are largely ignoring the tumult. Meanwhile, House Democrats are highlighting Republican radicalization.
To show loyalty to Trump, Republican state officials nationwide push new voting restrictionsRepublican elected officials in Montana and more than 40 other states are proposing voting restrictions to respond to the distrust in the system stoked by fact-free allegations of fraud from former president Donald Trump.
Republican elected officials in Montana and more than 40 other states are proposing voting restrictions to respond to the distrust in the system stoked by fact-free allegations of fraud from former president Donald Trump.
In three Republican districts, a view of Trump’s continued dominance in the partyFormer president Donald Trump is still the most popular potential presidential candidate in his party, and even his biggest Republican detractor in Congress, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, says Trump probably would win the 2024 nomination if he runs.
Former president Donald Trump is still the most popular potential presidential candidate in his party, and even his biggest Republican detractor in Congress, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, says Trump probably would win the 2024 nomination if he runs.
Support Real Journalism Subscribe to the Globe for just 99 cents
The Battle for the GOP
‘I do look at them in a different light:’ Tensions are high in Congress as Democrats want consequences for election-denying Republicans
Many Democrats believe that the Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election were essentially cheering on the Jan. 6 mob’s effort to kill them. The result is an atmosphere more tense and distrustful than anyone can remember.
the battle for the gop
Can the Republican Party rein in the conspiracies? Here’s what its history says
For as long as there has been a Republican Party, it has had a conspiratorial strain, often flowing on currents of conservative populism, racism, fear of Black racial progress, and resentment over a dwindling white middle class.
The Battle for the GOP
Economic hardship and anxiety have accelerated the Republican Party’s radicalization, experts say
It's seen as part of a complex mix that includes racism along with other factors such as sexism and xenophobia and long-simmering resentment of the expansion of the federal government.